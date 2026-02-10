Amy Madigan to Receive Distinguished Artisan Award From Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild

Amy Madigan is set to receive the Distinguished Artisan Award from the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) at their annual awards ceremony on Saturday.

The 13th MUAHS Awards, hosted by Rachael Harris and set on the evening of Valentine’s Day, will bestow their top honor upon Madigan, nominated this year at the Academy Awards for her supporting performance in Zach Cregger’s “Weapons.”

“Amy Madigan is a wonderfully talented actress with a storied career portraying a wide range of characters. She is celebrated for collaborating with her makeup and hairstyling team to create an iconic look in ‘Weapons’—one that will be remembered and replicated for years to come,” said Julie Socash, President of MUAHS, IATSE Local 706. “Her performances continue to elevate the art of character transformation.”

This award goes to artists “whose consistent collaboration with Local 706 Make-

Up Artists and Hair Stylists has richly enhanced and created memorable characters throughout their career.” Past recipients of the Distinguished Artisan Award include Allison Janney, Annette Bening, Johnny Depp, Guillermo del Toro, Ryan Murphy, Melissa McCarthy, Sir Patrick Stewart, Eddie Murphy and Gary Oldman.

The guild picked a good year to recognize Madigan. The actress (once an Oscar nominee 40 years back for “Twice in a Lifetime”) received her second Academy Awards nod for her turn as Aunt Gladys in “Weapons.” It’s a role heavy on aggressive makeup and wigs — a witch of an unknown age dressing in over-the-top makeovers that, at first, make her read more as eccentric than outright villainous.

Despite this standout character and a few more makeup-heavy horror stylings, “Weapons” did not land on the 10-film shortlist for makeup and hairstyling at the Academy Awards. Madigan stands alone as the film’s only Oscar nominee.

Greg Nelson (an Oscar nominee and Emmy winner in the field of makeup) and Judy Alexander Cory (an Oscar-nominated hairstylist) will both be recognized with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the MUAHS ceremony. Emmy-nominated makeup artist Michael Johnston will receive the Vanguard Award.

The 13th Annual MUAHS Awards, presented by the L’Oréal Groupe and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 14.