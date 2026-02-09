‘Sinners,’ ‘Zootopia 2’ Win Top Prizes at Lumiere Awards

“Sinners,” “Zootopia 2” and “Wicked: For Good” have won the top film awards at the Advanced Imaging Society’s 16th annual Lumiere Awards, which took place on Monday afternoon at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The Lumiere Awards, not to be confused with the awards of the same name in France, were created to honor the role of technical innovation in film and TV. The Advanced Imaging Society was formed by Hollywood executives from the creative and tech communities.

“Sinners” won in the Best Feature Film – Live Action category and also took an award for its audio. “Zootopia 2” won for Best Feature Film – Animation, while “Wicked: For Good” won in the Best Motion Picture – Musical category and “The King of Color” was named the year’s best documentary.

Other awards went to the movies “KPop Demon Hunters,” “F1” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash” and the television shows “Stranger Things,” “Andor” and “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Also at the ceremony, special awards went to Ethan Hawke (2026 Distinguished Artist Award), Jon M. Chu (Judy Garland Legacy Award) and Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer (Harold Lloyd Award).

See all the winners below:

Best Feature Film – Live Action: “Sinners”

Best Feature Film – Animation: “Zootopia 2”

Best Documentary: “The King of Color”

Best Motion Picture – Musical: “Wicked: For Good”

Best Audio – Theatrical: “Sinners”

Best Audio – Episodic: “Severance”

Best Original Song: “Golden,” from “KPop Demon Hunters”

Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Feature Film: “F1”

Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Episodic: “Stranger Things Season 5”

Best Musical Scene or Sequence: “KPop Demon Hunters” – “Golden”

Best Theatrical Scene or Sequence: “Avatar: Fire and Ash” – “Flux Devil”

Best Episodic – Animation: “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man”

Best Episodic – Live Action: “Andor Season 2”

Best International 3D Documentary: NHK for “The Mark of Beauty Tokyo Imperial Palace”

Best Use of VR: “Dolphins of the Reef,” Immotion

Production Technology Awards: AMD, DisneyResearch|Studios Flawless, 6P Color, CoreWeave

Governor’s Award for Cinema Excellence: VUE

Sir Charles Wheatstone Award: Google

Judy Garland Legacy Award: Jon M. Chu, “Wicked: For Good”

Harold Lloyd Award: Joseph Kosinski & Jerry Bruckheimer, “F1”