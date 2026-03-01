Art Directors Guild Awards Like the Look of ‘Frankenstein’ and ‘One Battle After Another’

“Frankenstein,” “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” and “One Battle After Another” have won the top feature-film awards at the Art Directors Guild’s 30th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, which were held on Saturday in Los Angeles.

“Frankenstein” won in the period film category, “The Fantastic Four” in fantasy film and “One Battle” in contemporary film. “KPop Demon Hunters” won the award for animated film.

Since the Excellence in Production Design Awards began in 1996, one of the guild’s winners has gone on to win the Oscar for Best Production Design (or its predecessor, Best Art Direction) 21 times in 29 years, including 11 of the last 12. The Oscar winners came predominantly from the ADG’s period category until recently, when three consecutive winners from the fantasy category brought it even.

In the television categories, winners included “Palm Royale,” “Andor,” “Severance,” “The Studio,” “Mid-Century Modern” and “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.”

A regular episode of “Saturday Night Live” won the variety series award, while the “SNL” 50th anniversary special won for variety special.

Also at the ceremony, honorary awards went to production designer and director Bo Welch, set designer and art director Jann Engel, illustrator, storyboard artist and production designer Tom Southwell and scenic artist Stephen McNally.

Welch, the Oscar-nominated designer of films such as “Beetlejuice,” “Batman Returns,” “Men in Black” and “The Birdcage,” paid tribute to his wife Catherine O’Hara, who died in January. “You’re up there somewhere,” he said, pointing his finger skyward as he referred to their marriage and two sons as “my greatest lifetime achievement.”

The show took place at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Here is the full list of winners:

Feature Film Categories

Period Feature Film: “Frankenstein”

Production Designer: Tamara Deverell

Fantasy Feature Film: “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

Production Designer: Kasra Farahani

Contemporary Feature Film: “One Battle After Another”

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

Animated Feature Film: “KPop Demon Hunters”

Production Designers: Mingjue Helen Chen, Dave Bleich

Television Categories

One-Hour Period Single-Camera Series: “Palm Royale”: “Maxine Drinks Martini’s Now,” “Maxine Serves a Swerve”

Production Designer: Jon Carlos

One-Hour Fantasy Single Camera Series: “Andor”: “Who Are You?”

Production Designer: Luke Hull

One-Hour Contemporary Single Camera Series: “Severance”: “Chikhai Bardo”

Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle

Television Movie or Limited Series: “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Production Designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson

Half Hour Single-Camera Series “The Studio”: “The Note”

Production Designer: Julie Berghoff

Multi-Camera Series: “Mid-Century Modern”: “Bye, George”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

Variety or Reality Series: “Saturday Night Live”: “Lady Gaga Host”

Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio, Andrea Purcigliotti

Variety Special: “SNL 50: The Anniversary Special”

Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio

Commercials: Prada: “Galleria Bag”

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

Short Format & Music Videos: Apple – “Someday by Spike Jonze”: “AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelation”

Production Designer: Shane Valentino

