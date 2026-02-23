BAFTA Apologizes ‘Unreservedly’ to Delroy Lindo, Michael B. Jordan for Involuntary Slur at Ceremony

The BAFTAs have released a public statement addressing the use of a racial slur on Sunday while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting at the ceremony.

“We take full responsibility for putting our guests in a very difficult situation, and we apologise to all,” the British Academy of Film and Television Arts said in the statement. “We will learn from this and keep inclusion at the core of all we do, maintaining our belief in film and storytelling as a critical conduit for compassion and empathy.”

The statement comes after John Davidson, an activist with Tourette syndrome and subject of BAFTA-nominated film “I Swear,” shouted the n-word as an involuntary verbal tic while Jordan and Lindo presented. Robert Aramayo won Best Leading Actor at the ceremony for portraying Davidson in the film, which adapts the 1989 documentary “John’s Not Mad.”

BAFTA confirmed that Davidson chose to leave after the incident, watching the rest of the show from a screen.

BAFTA notes in the statement that the organization “took measures to make those in attendance aware of the tics.” During the ceremony, host Alan Cumming addressed the incident after it occurred.

“You may have noticed some strong language in the background there, this can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience,” Cumming told the crowd. “Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

“Sinners” production designer Hannah Beachler took to social media on Monday to speak about the situation, criticizing BAFTA’s initial apology.

“I understand and deeply know why this is an impossible situation. I know we must handle this with grace and continue to push through,” Beachler wrote. “But what made the situation worse was the throw away apology of ‘if you were offended’ at the end of the show.”

Lindo likewise spoke to Vanity Fair Monday, sharing that he and his co-star ““did what we had to do,” but that they wish ““someone from BAFTA spoke to us afterward.”

You can read the full statement below.

“At the BAFTA Film Awards last night our guests heard very offensive language that carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many. We want to acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened and apologise to all.

One of our guests, John Davidson MBE, has Tourette Syndrome and has devoted his life to educating and campaigning for better understanding of this condition. Tourette Syndrome causes involuntary verbal tics, that the individual has no control over. Such tics are in no way a reflection of an individual’s beliefs and are not intentional. John Davidson is an executive producer of the BAFTA nominated film, I Swear, which is based on his life experience.

We take the duty of care to all our guests very seriously and start from a position of inclusion. We took measures to make those in attendance aware of the tics, announcing to the audience before the ceremony began, and throughout, that John was in the room and that they may hear strong language, involuntary noises or movements during the ceremony.”