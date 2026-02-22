BAFTA Film Awards: 2026 Winners List

The EE Bafta Film Awards are taking place in London on Sunday. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced.

Paul Thomas Anderson has been named best director for “One Battle After Another.”

Wunmi Mosaku won the supporting actress award for “Sinners,” while Sean Penn was named best supporting actor for “One Battle After Another.” Both awards were mildly surprising, with Teyana Taylor considered the supporting actress favorite and Stellan Skarsgard considered the likeliest supporting actor winner.

“Sinners” won the award for original screenplay, beating a field that included “Sentimental Value” and “The Secret Agent,” two non-English-language films earning rare nominations from a voting body that stuck to films in English in a way that Oscar voters did not.

“One Battle After Another” beat hometown favorite “Hamnet” in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. “Hamnet” did win in the Outstanding British Film category, in which it was by far the highest-profile nominee.

“Sentimental Value” won in the Best Film Not in the English Language category, in which the five nominees were identical to the finalists in the Oscars’ Best International Feature Film category.

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin” won in the Best Documentary category, while “Boong” was named Best Children’s & Family Film. “Zootopia 2” (titled “Zootropolis 2” in the U.K.) won the award for animated feature, with the juggernaut “KPop Demon Hunters” ineligible because it didn’t have a British theatrical release prior to its Netflix debut.

In the below-the-line categories, “Avatar: Fire and Ash” won the award for visual effects, “One Battle After Another” won for editing and cinematography, “Sinners” won for music, “Frankenstein” won for production design, costume design and makeup and “F1” won for sound.

“I Swear,” which has not yet been released in the United States, scored an upset victory in the casting category over Oscar nominees “One Battle After Another,” “Sinners” and “Marty Supreme.”

The show is being held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall and is being hosted by actor and television host Alan Cumming.

As at the Oscars, “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners” are the leading nominees, with the former film receiving 14 noms and the latter receiving 13. (The order of finish was reversed at the Oscars, with “Sinners” earning a record 16 nominations and “One Battle” getting 13.) In the acting categories, every Oscar nominee was also nominated by BAFTA with the exception of Wagner Moura, Delroy Lindo, Elle Fanning and Amy Madigan.

BAFTA is not typically a strong Oscar predictor. In the 78 years since it began in 1949, its Best Film winner has matched the Oscars pick for Best Picture 30 times, with a six-for-six streak between 2009 and 2014 followed by only two matches in the last 11 years.

Last year, “Conclave” won at BAFTA while “Anora” won at the Oscars. Overall, in the 19 categories shared by both groups (expanded to 20 this year with the Oscars addition of a Best Casting category), 12 of the winners matched and seven did not.

This year’s BAFTA Fellowship will be awarded to NBCUniversal Entertainment Chairman Donna Langley.

The ceremony also included a performance of “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters,” even though that film was not eligible.

Here is the full list of BAFTA nominees. Winners are indicated by *WINNER.

BEST FILM

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

BEST DIRECTOR

“Bugonia,” Yorgos Lanthimos

“Hamnet,” Chloé Zhao

“Marty Supreme,” Josh Safdie

“One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson *WINNER

“Sentimental Value,” Joachim Trier

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler



LEADING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

LEADING ACTOR

Robert Aramayo, “I Swear”

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Odessa A’zion, “Marty Supreme”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners” *WINNER

Carey Mulligan, “The Ballad of Wallis Island”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Emily Watson, “Hamnet”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”

Peter Mullan, “I Swear”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another” *WINNER

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Ballad of Wallis Island,” Tom Basden and Tim Key

“Bugonia,” Will Tracy

“Hamnet,” Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

“One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson *WINNER

“Pillion,” Harry Lighton

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“I Swear,” Kirk Jones

“Marty Supreme,” Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

“The Secret Agent,” Kleber Mendonça Filho

“Sentimental Value,” Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler *WINNER

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“28 Years Later”

“The Ballad of Wallis Island”

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

“Die My Love”

“H Is for Hawk”

“Hamnet” * WINNER

“I Swear”

“Mr. Burton”

“Pillion”

“Steve”

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

“The Ceremony,” Jack King (Director, Writer), Hollie Bryan (Producer), Lucy Meer (Producer)

“My Father’s Shadow,” Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer) *WINNER

“Pillion,” Harry Lighton (Director, Writer)

“A Want in Her,” Myrid Carten (Director)

“Wasteman,” Cal McMau (Director), Hunter Andrews (Writer), Eoin Doran (Writer)

CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM

“Arco,” Ugo Bienvenu, Félix De Givry, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman

“Boong,” Lakshmipriya Devi, Ritesh Sidhwani *WINNER

“Lilo & Stitch,” Dean Fleischer Camp, Jonathan Eirich

“Zootropolis 2,” Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“It Was Just an Accident”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value” *WINNER

“Sirât”

“The Voice of Hind Rajab”

DOCUMENTARY

“2,000 Meters to Andriivka”

“Apocalypse in the Tropics”

“Cover-Up”

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin” *WINNER

“The Perfect Neighbor”

ANIMATED FILM

“Elio”

“Little Amélie”

“Zootropolis 2” *WINNER

CASTING

“I Swear,” Lauren Evans *WINNER

“Marty Supreme,” Jennifer Venditti

“One Battle After Another,” Cassandra Kulukundis

“Sentimental Value,” Yngvill Kolset Haga and Avy Kaufman

“Sinners,” Francine Maisler



CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Frankenstein,” Dan Laustsen

“Marty Supreme,” Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another,” Michael Bauman *WINNER

“Sinners,” Autumn Durald Arkapaw

“Train Dreams,” Adolpho Veloso

COSTUME DESIGN

“Frankenstein,” Kate Hawley *WINNER

“Hamnet,” Malgosia Turzanska

“Marty Supreme,” Miyako Bellizzi

“Sinners,” Ruth E. Carter

“Wicked: For Good,” Paul Tazewell



EDITING

“F1,” Stephen Mirrione

“A House of Dynamite,” Kirk Baxter

“Marty Supreme,” Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

“One Battle After Another,” Andy Jurgensen *WINNER

“Sinners,” Michael P. Shawver

MAKE UP & HAIR

“Frankenstein,” Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many *WINNER

“Hamnet,” Nicole Stafford

“Marty Supreme,” Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine

“Sinners,” Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine

“Wicked: For Good,” Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth



ORIGINAL SCORE

“Bugonia,” Jerskin Fendrix

“Frankenstein,” Alexandre Desplat

“Hamnet,” Max Richter

“One Battle After Another,” Jonny Greenwood

“Sinners,” Ludwig Göransson *WINNER



PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Frankenstein,” Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau *WINNER

“Hamnet,” Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

“Marty Supreme,” Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

“One Battle After Another,” Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino

“Sinners,” Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne



SOUND

“F1,” Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta *WINNER

“Frankenstein,” Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem

“One Battle Afte Another,” Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor

“Sinners,” Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco

“Warfare,” Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avatar: Fire and Ash,” Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon *WINNER

“F1,” Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington

“Frankenstein,” Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell

“How to Train Your Dragon,” Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer

“The Lost Bus,” Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

“Cardboard”

“Solstice”

“Two Black Boys in Paradise” *WINNER

BRITISH SHORT FILM

“Magid/Zafar,”

“Nostalgie,”

“Terence,”

“This Is Endometriosis” *WINNER

“Welcome Home Freckles”



EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling