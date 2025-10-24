Sony Pictures Classics Picks Up True Story Tourette’s Drama ‘I Swear’

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the true story drama “I Swear,” securing a release for director Kirk Jones’ (“Waking Ned Devine”) film in the United States, Latin America, most of Eastern Europe, Turkey, Southeast Asia, Portugal and South Korea.

Written and directed by Jones, the 1980s-set film is based on the true story of Tourette’s Syndrome campaigner John Davidson. Diagnosed at the age of 15, Davidson struggled through an at-the-time little-known and little-understood condition.

The film stars Robert Aramayo, Maxine Peake, Shirley Henderson and Peter Mullan, and the production worked closely with the Tourette’s community, casting individuals who live with Tourette’s, and collaborated with a Tourette’s charity.

“I Swear” made its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival and has already been released in the U.K.

The film is produced by Jones, Georgia Bayliff and Piers Tempest, for One Story High and Tempo Productions. Davidson and Cindy Jones serve as executive producers.

“I am thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures Classics on ‘I Swear.’ Their history, vision, ambition and passion for what is a very special project for us, feels like a perfect fit for U.S. and additional territories,” Jones said.

Tempest added, “We are delighted that ‘I Swear’ is resonating so much with audiences in the United Kingdom and can’t think of better partners than Sony Pictures Classics to bring the film to U.S. audiences and beyond.”

Sony Pictures Classics said, “’I Swear’ is one of those extraordinary, one-of-a-kind, true-to-life movies, emotionally engaging, funny and compelling. Many will identify as ‘I Swear’ explores conquering an entirely misunderstood condition, by a young man and the people around him. Directed to perfection by Kirk Jones with amazing performances by Robert Aramayo and stalwarts Maxine Peake, Shirley Henderson and Peter Mullan, ‘I Swear’ will be adored by audiences everywhere.”

The deal was negotiated between Sony Pictures Classics and Bankside Films on behalf of the filmmakers.