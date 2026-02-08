Directors Guild Awards 2026: Winners List (Updating Live)

The Directors Guild Awards are taking place in Beverly Hills on Saturday. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced.

The DGA Award for theatrical film is one of the most reliable Oscar predictors. In the 77 years of the guild’s awards, the winner has gone on to receive the Oscar for Best Director all but eight times (and the winner’s film has won Best Picture more than 75% of the time).

This year’s nominees were Paul Thomas Anderson for “One Battle After Another,” Ryan Coogler for “Sinners,” Guillermo del Toro for “Frankenstein,” Josh Safdie for “Marty Supreme” and Chloé Zhao for “Hamnet.” Anderson, Coogler, Safdie and Zhao are also nominated for the directing Oscar, with Joachim Trier (“Sentimental Value”) replacing del Toro as the Academy’s fifth nominee.

Charlie Polinger, the director of “The Plague,” won the award for the best first-time theatrical feature, a category that also included Eva Victor for “Sorry, Baby” and Harry Lighton for “Pillion.”

In the television categories, Amanda Marsalis won the Dramatic Series award for the “6:00 P.M.” episode of “The Pitt.”

Other TV winners included Shannon Murphy for “Dying for Sex” (Limited & Anthology Series), Mike Sweeney for “Conan O’Brien Must Go” (Reality/Quiz & Games), Rebecca Miller for “Mr. Scorsese” (Documentary Series/News) and Liz Patrick for the “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary special (Variety).

Kumail Nanjiani hosted the show, which took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Also at the ceremony, David Charles received the Franklin Schaffner Award and Gregory McCollum received the Frank Capra Award.

The show included a steady stream of presenters and winners paying homage to Steven Spielberg, who sat at a table near the stage not as a nominated director but as producer of “Hamnet” and presenter of a nomination medallion to Chloé Zhao. It was also the first Directors Guild Awards ceremony presided over by Christopher Nolan, who was elected DGA president last year.

“I love saying ‘President Nolan,’” said Guillermo del Toro when he accepted his medallion. “It’s so good saying ‘president’ with a good word after it.”

Here is the list of nominees. Winners are indicated by *WINNER.

THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”

Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

MICHAEL APTED FIRST-TIME THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM

Hasan Hadi, “The President’s Cake”

Harry Lighton, “Pillion”

Charlie Polinger, “The Plague” *WINNER

Alex Russell, “Lurker”

Eva Victor, “Sorry, Baby”

DOCUMENTARY FILM

Mstyslav Chernov, “2000 Meters to Andriivka”

Geeta Gandbhir, “The Perfect Neighbor”

Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Enyi, “Cutting Through Rocks”

Elizabeth Lo, “Mistress Dispeller”

Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus, “Cover-Up”

DRAMATIC SERIES

Liza Johnson, “The Diplomat,” “Amagansett”

Amanda Marsalis, “The Pitt,” “6:00 P.M.” *WINNER

Janus Metz, “Andor,” “Who Are You?”

Ben Stiller, “Severance,” “Cold Harbor”

John Wells, “The Pitt,” “7:00 A.M.”

COMEDY SERIES

Lucia Aniello, “Hacks,” “A Slippery Slope”

Janicza Bravo, “The Bear,” “Worms”

Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg, “The Studio,” “The Oner”

Christopher Storer, “The Bear,” “Bears”

Mike White, “The White Lotus,” “Denials”

LIMITED & ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit,” “The Black Rabbits”

Antonio Campos, “The Beast in Me,” “Sick Puppy”

Lesli Linka Glatter, “Zero Day,” “Episode 6”

Shannon Murphy, “Dying for Sex,” “It’s Not That Serious”*WINNER

Ally Pankiw, “Black Mirror,” “Common People”

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION

Jesse Armstrong, “Mountainhead”

Stephen Chbosky, “Nonnas”

Scott Derrickson, “The Gorge”

Michael Morris, “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

Kyle Newacheck, “Happy Gilmore 2”

VARIETY

Yvonne Demare, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Julia Roberts; Sam Smith”

Andy Fisher, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Stephen Colbert; Kumail Nanjiani; Reneé Rapp”

Beth McCarthy-Miller, “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert”

Liz Patrick, “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” *WINNER

Paul Pennolino, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “Public Media”

SPORTS

Matthew Gangl, “2025 World Series – Game 7 – Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays”

Steve Milton, “2025 Masters Tournament – Augusta National Golf Club”

Rich Russo, “Super Bowl LIX – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs”

REALITY / QUIZ AND GAME

Lucinda M. Margolis, “Jeopardy!,” “Ep. 9341”

Adam Sandler, “The Price Is Right,” “10,000th Episode”

Mike Sweeney, “Conan O’Brien Must Go,” “Austria” *WINNER

DOCUMENTARY SERIES / NEWS

Marshall Curry, “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night,” “Written By: A Week Inside the SNL Writers Room”

Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, “Billy Joel: And So It Goes,” “Part Two”

Rebecca Miller, “Mr. Scorsese,” “All This Filming Isn’t Healthy” *WINNER

Alexandria Stapleton, “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” “Official Girl”

Matt Wolf, “Pee-wee as Himself,” “Part 1”

COMMERCIALS

Kim Gehrig (Somesuch) *WINNER

“You Can’t Win. So Win.” – Nike | Wieden+Kennedy

“I’m Not Remarkable” – Apple | Client Direct

Miles Jay (Smuggler)

“Dish” – ChatGPT | Isle of Any

“Pull Up” – ChatGPT | Isle of Any

“Trip” – ChatGPT | Isle of Any

“Home for the Holidays” – Meta | Droga5

“Secret Santa” – Meta | Droga5

Spike Jonze (MJZ)

“Someday” – Apple Airpods 4 | TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Andreas Nilsson (Biscuit Filmworks)

“Conquer the First School Poo” – Andrex | FCB London

“Garrett” – Apple iPhone 16 Pro | Client Direct

“Big Flex” – Apple iPhone 16 Pro | Client Direct

“Trunk Trucker” – Virgin Media | VCCP London

Steve Rogers (Biscuit Filmworks)

“Bring a Book to Life” – Amazon | Droga5 London

“A Tale as Old as Websites” – Squarespace | Client Direct

“Everything is Fine” – Coinbase | Mother London