The Bill Lawrence Gang: ‘Rooster,’ ‘Scrubs’ and ‘Shrinking’ Stars Assemble With the TV Creator | Photos

In our Bill Lawrence cover story, the prolific maker of television discussed his career, from his early days on “Spin City” in the ’90s to the five series he’s currently juggling: “Rooster,” “Scrubs” and “Shrinking,” all in the race for the 2026 Emmys, plus “Bad Monkey” and “Ted Lasso,” both returning to our screens soon. He assembled some of the stars of his shows — Zach Braff, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Donald Faison and Jessica Williams — for a photoshoot with Arsenii Vaselenko.

(Photography by Arsenii Vaselenko for TheWrap) Bill Lawrence, creator and showrunner (Photography by Arsenii Vaselenko for TheWrap) Charly Clive and Danielle Deadwyler, “Rooster” (Photography by Arsenii Vaselenko for TheWrap) Charly Clive, “Rooster” (Photography by Arsenii Vaselenko for TheWrap) Danielle Deadwyler, “Rooster” (Photography by Arsenii Vaselenko for TheWrap) Jessica Williams and Christa Miller, “Shrinking” (Photography by Arsenii Vaselenko for TheWrap) Jessica Williams, “Shrinking” (Photography by Arsenii Vaselenko for TheWrap) Christa Miller, “Shrinking” (Photography by Arsenii Vaselenko for TheWrap) Donald Faison and Zach Braff, “Scrubs” (Photography by Arsenii Vaselenko for TheWrap) Donald Faison, “Scrubs” (Photography by Arsenii Vaselenko for TheWrap) Zach Braff, “Scrubs” (Photography by Arsenii Vaselenko for TheWrap) Donald Faison and Zach Braff, “Scrubs” (Photography by Arsenii Vaselenko for TheWrap) Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, “Shrinking,” and Bill Lawrence