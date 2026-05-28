The Bill Lawrence Gang: ‘Rooster,’ ‘Scrubs’ and ‘Shrinking’ Stars Assemble With the TV Creator | Photos

In our Bill Lawrence cover story, the prolific maker of television discussed his career, from his early days on “Spin City” in the ’90s to the five series he’s currently juggling: “Rooster,” “Scrubs” and “Shrinking,” all in the race for the 2026 Emmys, plus “Bad Monkey” and “Ted Lasso,” both returning to our screens soon. He assembled some of the stars of his shows — Zach Braff, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Donald Faison and Jessica Williams — for a photoshoot with Arsenii Vaselenko.
Bill Lawrence, creator and showrunner
Charly Clive and Danielle Deadwyler, “Rooster”
Charly Clive, “Rooster”
Danielle Deadwyler, “Rooster”
Jessica Williams and Christa Miller, “Shrinking”
Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
Christa Miller, “Shrinking”
Donald Faison and Zach Braff, “Scrubs”
Donald Faison, “Scrubs”
Zach Braff, “Scrubs”
Donald Faison and Zach Braff, “Scrubs”
Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, “Shrinking,” and Bill Lawrence