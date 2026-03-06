Home > Industry News > Awards

Grammy Winner Estelle, Macro’s Stacey Walker King and More Land on Black Women in Entertainment Honors List

The inaugural event celebrates and recognizes the leadership and cultural influence of Black women in the entertainment industry

Raquel Harris
Estelle, Stacey Walker King (Getty Images)
Grammy award winner Estelle, Macro’s chief brand officer Stacey Walker and more are set to be honored at the 2026 Black Women in Entertainment Honors (BWIE Honors).

The inaugural event celebrates and recognizes the impact of leadership and cultural influence of Black women across film, television, sports, visual and performing arts, as well as several other sectors within the arts and entertainment realm.

Other honorees include Global Head of Music Industry and Culture Collaborations at Amazon Music Phylicia Fant, “A Different World” (2026) writer Ashley Jackson, Black Love Inc. CEO, director and producer creative Codie Elaine Oliver, actress Xosha Roquemore (“Forever”), Vice President of Content, Cultural Programming at NPR Yolanda Sangweni and CEO of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Nichol McKenzie Whiteman.

“From film and television to music and sports, Black women are driving culture at every level,” BWIE founder Evan Seymour said in a Friday statement. “The Black Women in Entertainment Honors celebrates the women whose vision, influence and leadership are not only shaping this moment — but setting the standard for what comes next.”

Black Women in Entertainment, which began as a mobilization effort for former Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign, officially launched in July 2025 as a national network centered on supporting and connecting Black women in the entertainment industry. The organization is dedicated to uplifting, connecting and advancing Black women across entertainment, sports and the visual and performing arts.

The BWIE Honors take place on Thursday, March 19, at The Gathering Spot in Los Angeles.

