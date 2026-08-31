Portraits of 2026 Awards Season: Lamorne Morris, Sarah Pidgeon and More

No one in Hollywood is doing it like Rhea Seehorn. As the muse at the center of Vince Gilligan’s latest television masterpiece, she carries this complicated sci-fi drama with a masterful performance as Carol, one of a few individuals left unaffected by an alien virus hive mind. Having suffered the loss of her wife shortly after the infection began, Carol carries a heavy grief with her as she resists efforts by the Others to join them. She makes questionable decisions and is beyond snarky, but she is eminently lovable.