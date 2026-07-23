Critics Choice Creator Awards to Recognize Digital Content in 2027

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Add another awards show to your calendar.

The Critics Choice Association unveiled an all-new ceremony on Thursday: The Critics Choice Creator Awards. The inaugural Creator Awards on April 15, 2027, will honor “the finest creators in the digital space across podcasts, scripted and unscripted series, documentary and informational shows, lifestyle content, game shows and sports series,” per the CCA.

“As the world of entertainment evolves and migrates onto social media and streaming platforms, it is the job of entertainment critics to move with them,” CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a Thursday statement. “We are dedicated to helping entertainment consumers ‘find the good stuff’ as well as helping the best creators get found — and appreciated. To continue our mission of serving audiences and the creative community, we are proud to launch the Critics Choice Creator Awards.”

All works eligible for the 2027 Creator Awards must be made available to the public online at some point from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2026. Early submissions will open Oct. 19 and close Nov. 16. That latter date will also see regular submissions open, before closing on Feb. 1.

A nomination committee will then deliberate from Feb. 2 to March 12, 2027. Nominees will be announced on March 18 ahead of the April 15 winners announcement. A full timeline, as well as more information about the Critics Choice Creator Awards, can be found on the CCA’s website.

This expansion into digital content joins a slate of other awards shows such as the Critics Choice Awards, recognizing both film and television; the Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Critics Choice Real TV Awards (for nonfiction, unscripted and reality television) and Critics Choice Super Awards (for genre film and TV).

Here is a full list of categories at the first Critics Choice Creator Awards:

General Awards

Best Creator of the Year

Best Live Streaming Creator

Best Video Edit

Best Viral Video

Best Special Effects

Podcast

Best Audio Podcast

Best Video Podcast

Best Podcast Host

Genre Awards

Best Comedy Creator

Best Drama Creator

Best Storyteller

Best News Reporter

Scripted Series

Best Comedy Series: Short Form (Under 3 Minutes)

Best Comedy Series: Long Form (3+ Minutes)

Best Micro-Drama Series: Short Form (Under 3 Minutes)

Best Micro-Drama Series: Long Form (3+ Minutes)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Micro-Drama Series

Best Actress in a Micro-Drama Series

Unscripted & Reality

Best Competition Series

Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety

Best Structured Series

Best Series Host

Documentary & Informational

Best Documentary Series

Best Documentary Creator

Best Educational Series

Best Educational Creator

Best Business Series

Best Business Creator

Best Crime/Justice Series

Best Crime/Justice Creator

Best Animal/Nature Series

Best Animal/Nature Creator

Best Health/Wellness Series

Best Health/Wellness Creator

Lifestyle & Interest

Best Food & Drink Series

Best Food & Drink Creator

Best Travel/Adventure Series

Best Travel/Adventure Creator

Best Relationship Series

Best Relationship Series Creator

Best Lifestyle Series: Home/Garden

Best Lifestyle Creator: Home/Garden

Best Lifestyle Series: Fashion/Beauty

Best Lifestyle Creator: Fashion/Beauty

Best Pop Culture Series

Best Pop Culture Creator

Games

Best Game Show

Best Game Show Creator

Sports

Best Sports Series

Best Sports Show: Talk/Analysis