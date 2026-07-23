Critics Choice Creator Awards to Recognize Digital Content in 2027

Add another awards show to your calendar.
The Critics Choice Association unveiled an all-new ceremony on Thursday: The Critics Choice Creator Awards. The inaugural Creator Awards on April 15, 2027, will honor “the finest creators in the digital space across podcasts, scripted and unscripted series, documentary and informational shows, lifestyle content, game shows and sports series,” per the CCA.
“As the world of entertainment evolves and migrates onto social media and streaming platforms, it is the job of entertainment critics to move with them,” CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a Thursday statement. “We are dedicated to helping entertainment consumers ‘find the good stuff’ as well as helping the best creators get found — and appreciated. To continue our mission of serving audiences and the creative community, we are proud to launch the Critics Choice Creator Awards.”
All works eligible for the 2027 Creator Awards must be made available to the public online at some point from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2026. Early submissions will open Oct. 19 and close Nov. 16. That latter date will also see regular submissions open, before closing on Feb. 1.
A nomination committee will then deliberate from Feb. 2 to March 12, 2027. Nominees will be announced on March 18 ahead of the April 15 winners announcement. A full timeline, as well as more information about the Critics Choice Creator Awards, can be found on the CCA’s website.
This expansion into digital content joins a slate of other awards shows such as the Critics Choice Awards, recognizing both film and television; the Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Critics Choice Real TV Awards (for nonfiction, unscripted and reality television) and Critics Choice Super Awards (for genre film and TV).
Here is a full list of categories at the first Critics Choice Creator Awards:
General Awards
Best Creator of the Year
Best Live Streaming Creator
Best Video Edit
Best Viral Video
Best Special Effects
Podcast
Best Audio Podcast
Best Video Podcast
Best Podcast Host
Genre Awards
Best Comedy Creator
Best Drama Creator
Best Storyteller
Best News Reporter
Scripted Series
Best Comedy Series: Short Form (Under 3 Minutes)
Best Comedy Series: Long Form (3+ Minutes)
Best Micro-Drama Series: Short Form (Under 3 Minutes)
Best Micro-Drama Series: Long Form (3+ Minutes)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Micro-Drama Series
Best Actress in a Micro-Drama Series
Unscripted & Reality
Best Competition Series
Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety
Best Structured Series
Best Series Host
Documentary & Informational
Best Documentary Series
Best Documentary Creator
Best Educational Series
Best Educational Creator
Best Business Series
Best Business Creator
Best Crime/Justice Series
Best Crime/Justice Creator
Best Animal/Nature Series
Best Animal/Nature Creator
Best Health/Wellness Series
Best Health/Wellness Creator
Lifestyle & Interest
Best Food & Drink Series
Best Food & Drink Creator
Best Travel/Adventure Series
Best Travel/Adventure Creator
Best Relationship Series
Best Relationship Series Creator
Best Lifestyle Series: Home/Garden
Best Lifestyle Creator: Home/Garden
Best Lifestyle Series: Fashion/Beauty
Best Lifestyle Creator: Fashion/Beauty
Best Pop Culture Series
Best Pop Culture Creator
Games
Best Game Show
Best Game Show Creator
Sports
Best Sports Series
Best Sports Show: Talk/Analysis