Crunchyroll Anime Awards to Return to Tokyo in May 2026

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards has locked in its date for its 10th annual ceremony, returning to Tokyo, Japan on May 23, with nominees set to be announced on April 2.

The event will be hosted by voice actress and performer Sally Amaki and entertainer and media personality Jon Kabira, which will mark their fourth time taking the stage as hosts. Crunchyroll’s Lauren Moore and Tim Lyu will serve as the hosts for the event’s pre-show.

As for performances, Crunchyroll revealed its lineup will include Japanese singer Yoko Takahashi, who will perform a 30th anniversary tribute to 1995’s seminal anime “Neon Genesis Evangelion,” featuring the theme song “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis.”

In addition, symphonic suites, conducted by Hirofumi Kurita, performed by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra and arranged by Kazunori Miyake will accent the ceremony.

“For the past decade, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards has been shaped by the fans who show up every year to celebrate the stories and creators they love,” Rahul Purini, president of Crunchyroll, said in a statement. “What began with a few million votes in 2017 has grown into tens of millions of voices from around the world, reflecting how deeply anime has become part of people’s lives. Returning to Japan is about celebrating where these stories begin and the fans everywhere who make them live far beyond the screen.”

Crunchyroll Anime Awards (Getty Images)

The nominees in each of the 32 categories will be selected from eligible titles that premiered between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 in 2025 by 2026 Anime Awards judges who represent global creatives, tastemakers, experts and influencers.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards will be produced by Sony Music Solutions Inc., part of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and Dempsey Productions. The event will be livestreamed globally.