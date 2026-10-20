Debbie Allen, Chris Rock Among Honorees for Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema & TV

Debbie Allen, Chris Rock, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Quinta Brunson are among the luminaries who will be honored at the Critics Choice Association’s ninth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. Hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr., the event will take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, 2026, before premiering on the CCA’s official YouTube channel in December.

The CCA announced the full slate of honorees on Tuesday.

“We are proud to announce that the celebration continues,” Shawn Edwards,

executive producer and writer of the CCA’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, said in a statement. “At a time when there has been a direct assault on Black culture and Black history, the Critics Choice Association stands firmly committed to recognizing the best in Black cinema and television. This isn’t something that we have to do, it’s something that we want to do. Creating a space where these bold and visionary storytellers can come together for an evening and be honored is our privilege and something that we are firmly committed to doing each year.”

Debbie Allen will receive the Icon Award in recognition of her nearly five-decade career spanning television, film and theater. She recently returned to “A Different World,” the Netflix sequel to the 1980s NBC sitcom about students at the fictional historically Black Hillman College, as executive producer and Dr. Langhorne. Allen produced the original series, directed 83 of its 144 episodes and appeared as Dr. Langhorne.

Chris Rock will receive the Director Award for his film “Misty Green,” while Quinta Brunson, creator and star of the Emmy-winning ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” will receive the Groundbreaker Award. Chiwetel Ejiofor will be honored with the Vanguard Award for his work on the horror film “Backrooms.”

Lamorne Morris, Katori Hall, Jaafar Jackson, Anthony Mackie and Sophie Okonedo are among the other honorees.

The full list of nominees is below.

2026 Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Honorees

Debbie Allen, Icon Award

Quinta Brunson, Groundbreaker Award (“Abbott Elementary”)

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Vanguard Award (“Backrooms”)

Chris Rock, Director Award (“Misty Green”)

Lamorne Morris, Comedy Award (“Spider-Noir”)

Katori Hall, Showrunner Award (“P-Valley”)

Jaafar Jackson, Actor Award – Film (“Michael”)

Anthony Mackie, Actor Award – Series (“12 12 12”)

Stephan James, Supporting Actor Award – Film (“I Play Rocky”)

Sophie Okonedo, Supporting Actress Award – Film (“Mouse”)

Ato Essandoh, Supporting Actor Award – Series (“The Diplomat”)

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Supporting Actress Award – Series (“Furious”)

Arie Esiri and Chuko Esiri, Breakthrough Director Award (“Clarissa”)

Jaalen Best, Rising Star Award (“The Greatest”)



