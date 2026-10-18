Academy Museum Gala 2026: All the A-List Red Carpet Arrivals, From Taylor Swift to Charlize Theron

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The sixth annual Academy Museum Gala brought Hollywood stars together Saturday at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, raising funds for the institution’s exhibitions, screenings and educational programs.

This year’s honorees were Charlize Theron, who received the Icon Award; filmmaker and composer John Carpenter, who received the Luminary Award; and Colman Domingo, who received the Vantage Award. The gala was co-chaired by Tom Ford, Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw and presented in partnership with Rolex. Taylor Swift was also on hand to perform during the evening.

The red carpet drew a mix of actors, musicians and other entertainment industry figures, including Sabrina Carpenter, Ana de Armas, Jacob Elordi, Colin Farrell, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Andrew Garfield, Mikey Madison and Kate Hudson. The event has become a prominent fixture on Hollywood’s fall calendar, combining a fundraising celebration of cinema with a showcase for designers and stylists ahead of awards season.

The Academy Museum Gala supports the museum’s mission to celebrate and preserve cinema through exhibitions, public screenings and educational initiatives. This year’s event continued the annual tradition of recognizing artists whose work has shaped filmmaking while bringing together prominent names from across the entertainment industry.

See the best red carpet looks from the 2026 Academy Museum Gala below.