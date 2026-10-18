Academy Museum Gala 2026: All the A-List Red Carpet Arrivals, From Taylor Swift to Charlize Theron

The sixth annual Academy Museum Gala brought Hollywood stars together Saturday at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, raising funds for the institution’s exhibitions, screenings and educational programs.
This year’s honorees were Charlize Theron, who received the Icon Award; filmmaker and composer John Carpenter, who received the Luminary Award; and Colman Domingo, who received the Vantage Award. The gala was co-chaired by Tom Ford, Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw and presented in partnership with Rolex.
Taylor Swift was also on hand to perform during the evening.
The red carpet drew a mix of actors, musicians and other entertainment industry figures, including Sabrina Carpenter, Ana de Armas, Jacob Elordi, Colin Farrell, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Andrew Garfield, Mikey Madison and Kate Hudson. The event has become a prominent fixture on Hollywood’s fall calendar, combining a fundraising celebration of cinema with a showcase for designers and stylists ahead of awards season.
The Academy Museum Gala supports the museum’s mission to celebrate and preserve cinema through exhibitions, public screenings and educational initiatives. This year’s event continued the annual tradition of recognizing artists whose work has shaped filmmaking while bringing together prominent names from across the entertainment industry.
See the best red carpet looks from the 2026 Academy Museum Gala below.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Janelle Monáe
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Taylor Swift
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Inde Navarrette
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Charlize Theron
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Kate Hudson
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Elle Fanning
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Dakota Fanning
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Kerry Washington
(Photo by Lisa O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)
Issa Rae
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Jessica Alba
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Pamela Anderson
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic)
Eddie Redmayne
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Sarah Pidgeon
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Mikey Madison
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Chase Infiniti
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Sabrina Carpenter
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Hailey Bieber
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Law Roach
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Wunmi Mosaku
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Emmy Rossum
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Léa Seydoux
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Ruth Madeley and Sian Heder
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Elizabeth Debicki
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Kendall Jenner
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Ana de Armas
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Alexander Skarsgård
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Iris Law
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Connor Storrie
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Ludwig Göransson
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Delroy Lindo
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Rhea Seehorn
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Jessica Lange
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic)
Cailee Spaeny
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Conan O’Brien
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic)
Karlie Kloss
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Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Andrew Garfield
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Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Awkwafina
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Sigourney Weaver
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jessica Biel
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic)
Zoey Deutch
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Common
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Monica Barbaro
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Ava DuVernay
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Sofia Richie Grainge
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Hunter Schafer
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Gemma Chan
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Sacha Baron Cohen
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Eva Longoria
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A$AP Rocky
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Tracee Ellis Ross
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Charles Melton
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Lindsey Vonn
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Jennifer Hudson
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John Waters
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Ellen Pompeo
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Jessica Alba
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Emily Ratajkowski
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Justin Timberlake
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Jaafar Jackson
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Olivia Munn
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Sarah Paulson
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Jason Wu
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Emma Chamberlain
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Tinashe
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Diego Calva
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Eli Roth
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Summer H. Howell
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Sian Heder
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Brittany Snow
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Anna Kendrick
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Rachel Morrison
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Laura Linney and Rhys Ifans
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Chris Miller and Phil Lord
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Mia Goth
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Robert Rodriguez
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic)
Naomi Ackie
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Kylie Minogue
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Gabrielle Union-Wade