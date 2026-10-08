Taylor Swift to Perform at 2026 Academy Museum Gala

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Taylor Swift will help honor John Carpenter, Colman Domingo and Charlize Theron at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala next weekend as the event’s main performer.

“Taylor is an extraordinary talent whose work resonates around the world,” Academy Museum and Academy Collection director/president Amy Homma said in a Thursday statement. “We are thrilled to welcome her to this year’s gala and look forward to her performance to close a wonderful evening of honoring three extraordinary filmmakers and supporting the Academy Museum’s mission to celebrate and preserve cinema.”

Swift’s performance comes ahead of the 99th Academy Awards in March 2027, for which she will be eligible for her “Toy Story 5” track, “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

In partnership with Rolex, the 6th annual gala is co-chaired by Tom Ford, Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw. The host committee further consists of Jessica Alba, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman, Jon M. Chu, Kirsten Dunst, Nicholas Galitzine, Ludwig and Serena Göransson, Regina Hall, Kate Hudson, Jessica Lange, Greta Lee, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Rami Malek, Demi Moore, Olivia Munn, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Questlove, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, Bird Runningwater and Teyana Taylor.

“The Academy Museum Gala is a celebration of the artists and storytellers whose work continues to shape the cultural impact of cinema around the world,” Homma previously said of the evening’s honorees. “For our sixth annual Gala, we are honored to recognize John Carpenter, Colman Domingo and Charlize Theron, whose extraordinary careers exemplify the creativity, innovation and excellence that continues to move the industry forward.”

For 2026, Theron is set to receive the Icon Award, while Domingo will get the Vantage Award and Carpenter the Luminary Award.