Academy Sets 2027 and 2028 Oscars Dates

The Academy Awards, for now, will remain in March.

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the dates for the final two ceremonies hosted on ABC. The 99th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2027, while the landmark 100th Oscars ceremony will air on Sunday, March 5, 2028.

This places the 2027 Academy Awards only one day earlier in the calendar than this year’s show, which took place on March 15 — thus dashing the hopes of anyone wanting a shorter season in the new year. The 2028 show will occur during the first week of March, similar to the 2024 Oscars and, before that, the 2018 Oscars.

The Academy likewise announced a series of key dates leading up to the 2027 ceremony. Thursday, Nov. 12, will mark the final submission deadline for General Entry categories, Animated Feature Film, Best Picture and RAISE form, while the Governors Awards will take place on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Preliminary voting begins at 9 a.m. PT on Monday, Dec. 7, and ends at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 11, with shortlists announced on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Nomination voting will later begin at 9 a.m. PT on Monday, Jan. 11, 2027, and end at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, Jan. 15, 2027.

The Academy will announce the nominees for the 99th Academy Awards on Thursday, Jan. 21, while the Oscars nominees luncheon will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Lastly, the final voting for the 99th Academy Awards will begin at 9 a.m. PT on Thursday, Feb. 25, and end at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, March 4.

The Academy didn’t name any dates for the 2028 season outside of the ceremony itself, which will be one week earlier in the new year. The 2028 Academy Awards will be a landmark show for multiple reasons: it’ll be the final ceremony on ABC (which has broadcasted the show since 1976), the final ceremony held at the Dolby Theater (where the Oscars have been held every year since 2002 aside from the COVID-affected 2021 ceremony) and the 100th Academy Awards overall.

Starting with the 101st Academy Awards, YouTube will take over as the program’s broadcaster, hosting the show at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater (which will go by a different name in 2029, with naming rights currently up for grabs).

The 100th Academy Awards shares the March 5 date with two other iconic ceremonies from the Oscars’ past. The 8th Academy Awards took place on this day in 1936, naming “Mutiny on the Bounty” Best Picture and Bette Davis Best Actress for “Dangerous” a year after her write-in campaign for “Of Human Bondage.” The 78th Academy Awards also shared this date in 2006, infamous crowning “Crash” as the year’s Best Picture over “Brokeback Mountain.”