John Carpenter, Colman Domingo, Charlize Theron to Be Honored by Academy Museum

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John Carpenter, Colman Domingo and Charlize Theron will be the honorees at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala, to take place on Oct. 17, 2026. The Academy Museum made the announcement on Thursday.

Carpenter, the legendary filmmaker and composer who changed the horror genre with his 1978 classic “Halloween,” will receive the Luminary Award, “given to an artist whose singular contributions have expanded the creative possibilities of filmmaking,” according to the Academy Museum.

Emmy winner and two-time Oscar nominated actor Domingo will receive the Vantage Award, which “honors an artist who is helping to challenge dominant narratives around cinema.”

Theron, who won the Best Actress Oscar for 2003’s “Monster,” will receive the Icon Award, which “celebrates an artist whose career has had a significant global impact.”

“The Academy Museum Gala is a celebration of the artists and storytellers whose work continues to shape the cultural impact of cinema around the world,” Academy Museum Director and President Amy Homma said via statement. “For our sixth annual Gala, we are honored to recognize John Carpenter, Colman Domingo and Charlize Theron, whose extraordinary careers exemplify the creativity, innovation and excellence that continues to move the industry forward.”

As previously announced, Theron will be in conversation with the museum’s Teen Council on Aug. 22, prior to a screening of 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road.” And on Sept. 26, the museum will launch the Horror Show, an exhibition that includes a Carpenter retrospective with three nights of screenings to be hosted by the man himself.

The Gala, presented with Academy Museum founding partner Rolex, is co-chaired by Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw.