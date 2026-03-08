‘F1’ Wins Top Award From Cinema Audio Society

The auto-racing drama “F1” has won the award for the best sound mixing in a theatrical motion picture in 2025 at the Cinema Audio Society’s 62nd annual CAS Awards, which took place on Saturday evening in Los Angeles.

The film’s sound mixers won in a category that included four of the Oscar-nominated movies for Best Sound: “F1,” “Frankenstein,” “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners.” (“Mission: Impossible – the Final Reckoning” took the final CAS spot, while “Sirāt” was the last Oscar nominee.)

In the five years since the Oscars Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing categories were combined into a single Best Sound category, the CAS winner has gone on to receive the Oscar three times. The two groups have not agreed for the last two years in a row.

“KPop Demon Hunters” racked up another win in an animation category, just as it’s been doing all awards season. In a category long on music-themed movies, “Becoming Led Zeppelin” won for documentary feature.

In the television categories, winners included three very familiar shows at awards shows: “The Studio” for half-hour series, “The Pitt” for one-hour series and “Adolescence” for limited series. “Billy Joel: And So It Goes” won in the nonfiction category.

Also at the ceremony, Skip Lievsay received the Career Achievement Award and Guillermo del Toro was given the Filmmaker Award.

The CAS Awards are one of the two major awards devoted to film and TV sound. The other, the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Awards, will take place on Sunday.

Here is the list of winners. The full list with the names of the winning individuals is available at the CAS website.

Motion Pictures — Live Action: “F1”

Motion Pictures — Animated: “KPop Demon Hunters”



Motion Pictures — Documentary: “Becoming Led Zeppelin”



Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series: “Adolescence” S01 E01



Television Series — One Hour: “The Pitt” S01 E13 “7:00 PM”



Television Series — Half Hour: “The Studio” S01 E08 “Golden Globes”



Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music — Series or Special: “Billy Joel: And So It Goes” S1 E01 “Part One”



Student Recognition Award Finalists: Mingxi Xu, National Film and Television School