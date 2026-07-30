Grammys CEO Defends New Asian Pop Category After BTS Boycott of 2027 Awards

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Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. defended its new Asian Pop category Wednesday, saying it was designed to “expand” recognition after BTS announced it would boycott the upcoming awards process.

“I am saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year, but as a music creator, I understand and respect their decision,” Mason Jr. wrote in a Wednesday statement released on Instagram. “I do want to clarify something that seems to be getting lost in the conversation. The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, artistry coming out of Asia.”

As the Grammys CEO continued, he defended that the “spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these important artists.”

“More categories mean more artists’ work is recognized,” Mason Jr. said. “It’s never to divide, but to expand who is recognized by our 15,000 Grammy voters.”

Mason Jr. also took a moment to clarify that submitting to specialized genre categories, such as Asian Pop or Jazz or Country, doesn’t exclude an artist from also being considered in the awards show’s General Field Categories – which include Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

“Those categories remain open to any eligible record, regardless of genre,” he added. “Recognition in a genre category and recognition in the General Field are not mutually exclusive. An artist can absolutely pursue both.”

Before signing off his message, Mason Jr. shared that the Grammy organization is meant to “serve music and all the people who make it.”

Read his full message below.

Mason Jr.’s statement came after the band members of BTS – which includes performers Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook – jointly declared that they wouldn’t be submitting for Grammy consideration.

“We have decided not to submit for Grammy consideration this year,” the bandmates wrote on each of their individual Instagram accounts a month after the Asian Pop category was announced. “We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language. We thank Army and everyone who has always stood by us.”

A representative for BTS did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.