Five new categories have been added to the 2027 Grammys as part of the yearly updates that the Recording Academy makes in response to members’ proposals.

At the 69th Grammys, which take place Feb. 7, 2007 and will air live on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu, the following new categories will make their debut: Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, Best Traditional pop Vocal Performance Best Traditional Folk Album and Best Latin song. The Grammys made the announcement on Tuesday.

Additionally, eligibility rules for Best New Artist have been updated: Now an artist can be submitted a maximum of four times (previously it was three), and the “threshold of new recordings required on an eligible album is lowered from 75% to 66% to reduce the exclusion of entries that are widely recognized throughout the music industry as new albums,” according to the Grammys.

For Best Album and Best Historical Album, the organization also noted that internet-only releases are now eligible “if the additional materials and album notes are part of the commercial download, ensuring albums released solely in digital form remain eligible for consideration.”

Finally, songwriters and composers of “new material on the winning albums in most genre album Categories will now receive Grammy statuettes and Achievement Certificates in parity with the recognition currently afforded to Producers and Engineers in those categories.”

“2027 is going to be an amazing year for the Grammy Awards, and one that reflects the extraordinary growth we’re seeing across music,” Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a press release. “The changes advanced by our Recording Academy members speak to the breadth of today’s music industry and the many genres, crafts and creators shaping it. We’re excited to see these updates come to life in the year ahead as we celebrate the music people who are driving music forward.”

Below, a more detailed look at the changes and updates for the 69th awards, as outlined by the Grammys.

NEW CATEGORIES

Best Asian Pop Music Performance

This Category recognizes artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop and C-pop, with meaningful use of one or more Asian languages. Awards are presented to the performing artist(s).

Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance*

This Category recognizes excellence in contemporary R&B performances for works by established duos or groups, as well as collaborative works between solo artists, duos and groups. Awards are presented to the performing artist(s).

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance

This Category recognizes excellence in singles and tracks that consist of a type and style of song and/or performance that cannot properly be intermingled with present forms of pop music. Awards are presented to the performing artist(s).

Best Traditional Folk Album**

This Category recognizes excellence in albums of traditional folk recordings. Awards are presented to artist(s), producer(s), engineer(s)/mixer(s), and songwriter(s) of new songs, if other than artist(s), of greater than 50% playing time on the album.

Best Latin Song

This Category recognizes the achievement of songwriters for newly written Latin songs predominantly in the Spanish language (at least 51% of the lyrics). Awards are presented to the songwriter(s) of new material.



*With the addition of this new category, the Best R&B Performance Category has been revised and renamed Best R&B Solo Performance.

**With the addition of this new category, the Best Folk Album Category has been revised and renamed Best Contemporary Folk Album.

VOTING PROCESS UPDATES

Ballot Plus

Ballot Plus is an opt-in alternative to the 10/3 voting structure that allows Voting Members with expertise across multiple genres to vote in up to 15 peer-related Categories, regardless of Field, based on their verified professional credits and contributions.

Voting Members who opt in must submit credits by a specified deadline. Participation in Ballot Plus is subject to verification of credits. Voting Members who do not opt-in, miss the selection window, or do not meet the verification requirements will receive the standard 10/3 voting ballot. Voting Members will receive more information about Ballot Plus in the coming months.

DEFINITION, ELIGIBILITY & CRITERIA UPDATES

Best New Artist

Category description language and guidelines have been refined and a maximum number of times an artist may be submitted increased from three to four. These updates provide greater clarity around an artist’s impact during the eligibility period and more flexibility in the number of times an artist can submit, reflecting the evolving nature of artist development.

Album Eligibility

The threshold of new recordings required on an eligible album is lowered from 75% to 66% to reduce the exclusion of entries that are widely recognized throughout the music industry as new albums.

Best Album Notes and Best Historical Album

Internet-only releases are eligible in Best Album Notes and Best Historical Album if the additional materials and album notes are part of the commercial download, ensuring albums released solely in digital form remain eligible for consideration.

Songwriters and Composers Recognition Expansion

Songwriters and Composers of new material on the winning albums in most genre album Categories will now receive Grammy statuettes and Achievement Certificates in parity with the recognition currently afforded to Producers and Engineers in those categories.