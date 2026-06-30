Guillermo del Toro, Gale Anne Hurd, John Gore Join Academy Museum’s Board of Trustees

Guillermo del Toro, Gale Anne Hurd and John Gore have been elected to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ Board of Trustees, the organization shared on Tuesday.

“We are delighted to welcome John Gore, Gale Anne Hurd, and Guillermo del Toro to the Academy Museum Board of Trustees,” Academy Museum and Academy Collection director/president Amy Homma said in a statement. “Gale’s ongoing support of the museum since before we opened has made her an invaluable partner, and we are excited to have her more closely involved.”

“We are thrilled to welcome John, whose vast experience and commitment to the arts will be a tremendous asset to our board,” she continued. “We are also excited to welcome Guillermo, an accomplished filmmaker aligned with our vision for public education and preservation of film history, and we look forward to the insight and creativity he will bring.”

“Their diverse perspectives will help continue to expand the museum’s impact around the world,” Homma concluded. “We look forward to collaborating with them as we advance the Academy Museum’s mission and build on momentum for the future.”

Oscar-winning director del Toro’s most recent film, “Frankenstein,” was nominated for nine Oscars and won three (costume design, production design and makeup and hairstyling). He also sits on the Academy’s Board of Governors. Veteran producer Hurd, whose long list of credits includes the movies “Aliens,” “The Abyss,” “Armageddon” and “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” as well as the hit TV series “The Walking Dead,” has served on the Academy’s Board of Governors and was an officer of the Producers Guild of America.

Fellow producer Gore has also worked in film and television, in addition to theater. With 27 Tony Awards, he is the winningest recipient in Broadway history, having taken home honors for such works as “Spring Awakening,” “War Horse,” the 2018 “Angels in America” revival and “Dear Evan Hansen.”

The trio join current members of the Academy Museum Board of Trustees, including Olivier de Givenchy, Jim Gianopulos, Tom Hanks, Lynette Howell Taylor, Cindy Huang, Travis Knight, Bill Kramer, Miky Lee, Eva Longoria, Ted Sarandos and Kim Taylor-Coleman.