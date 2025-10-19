Bowen Yang, Selena Gomez and More Hit the Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet | Photos

Stars hit the red carpet on Saturday night at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, where Penélope Cruz was honored with the Icon Award, filmmaker Walter Salles was given the Luminary Award, “SNL” star Bowen Yang was honored with the Vantage Award and singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen was given the inaugural Legacy Award.
The Academy Museum Gala is an annual fundraiser event for the museum, raising funds for the museum exhibitions, education initiatives, public programming and more.
In addition to the aforementioned honorees, attendees included Adrien Brody, Selena Gomez, Michelle Monaghan, Rita Wilson, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Victor, June Squibb, Wim Wenders, Lee Byung-hun and more.
Check out our 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet gallery below.
Michelle Monaghan
Laura Dern
Elle Fanning
Dakota Fanning
Adrien Brody
Kate Hudson
Eva Longoria
Jesse Eisenberg
Sydney Sweeney
Selena Gomez
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song
Leslie Bibb
Quinta Brunson
Emma Chamberlain
Diane Lane
Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson
Lindsey Vonn
Colman Domingo
Addison Rae
Nicole Richie
Brian Tyree Henry
Gael García Bernal
Joey King
Anna Kendrick
Ludwig Göransson
Monica Barbaro
Jude Law
Wim Wenders
Cristin Milioti
Bowen Yang
Jeff Goldblum
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
Archie Madekwe
Eva Victor
Nicholas Duvernay
June Squibb
Kathryn Bigelow
Jason Butler Harner
Lee Byung-hun
Miles Caton
Stephen Galloway