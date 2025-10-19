Bowen Yang, Selena Gomez and More Hit the Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet | Photos

The “SNL” star was honored with the Vantage Award at the annual fundraising event

5th Annual Academy Museum Gala
5th Annual Academy Museum Gala ( Credit: Getty Images)

Stars hit the red carpet on Saturday night at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, where Penélope Cruz was honored with the Icon Award, filmmaker Walter Salles was given the Luminary Award, “SNL” star Bowen Yang was honored with the Vantage Award and singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen was given the inaugural Legacy Award.

The Academy Museum Gala is an annual fundraiser event for the museum, raising funds for the museum exhibitions, education initiatives, public programming and more.

In addition to the aforementioned honorees, attendees included Adrien Brody, Selena Gomez, Michelle Monaghan, Rita Wilson, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Victor, June Squibb, Wim Wenders, Lee Byung-hun and more.

Check out our 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet gallery below.

Michelle Monaghan
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Michelle Monaghan

Laura Dern
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Laura Dern

Elle Fanning
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Elle Fanning

Dakota Fanning
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Dakota Fanning

Adrien Brody
California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Adrien Brody

Kate Hudson
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kate Hudson

Eva Longoria
. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Eva Longoria

Jesse Eisenberg
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Jesse Eisenberg

Sydney Sweeney
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney

Selena Gomez
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Selena Gomez

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song

Leslie Bibb
. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Leslie Bibb

Quinta Brunson
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson

Emma Chamberlain
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Emma Chamberlain

Diane Lane
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Diane Lane

Rita Wilson
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Rita Wilson

Lindsey Vonn
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Lindsey Vonn

Colman Domingo
. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Colman Domingo

Addison Rae
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Addison Rae

Nicole Richie
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Nicole Richie

Brian Tyree Henry
. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Brian Tyree Henry

Gael García Bernal
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Gael García Bernal

Joey King
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Joey King

Anna Kendrick
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Anna Kendrick

Ludwig Göransson
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Ludwig Göransson

Monica Barbaro
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Monica Barbaro

Jude Law
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Jude Law

Wim Wenders
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Wim Wenders

Cristin Milioti
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Cristin Milioti

Bowen Yang
. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Bowen Yang

Jeff Goldblum
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jeff Goldblum

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas

Archie Madekwe
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Archie Madekwe

Eva Victor
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Eva Victor

Nicholas Duvernay
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Nicholas Duvernay

June Squibb
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

June Squibb

Kathryn Bigelow
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Kathryn Bigelow

Jason Butler Harner
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Jason Butler Harner

Lee Byung-hun
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Lee Byung-hun

Miles Caton
. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Miles Caton

Stephen Galloway
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Stephen Galloway

Jaws
Comments