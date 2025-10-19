Bowen Yang, Selena Gomez and More Hit the Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet | Photos

Stars hit the red carpet on Saturday night at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, where Penélope Cruz was honored with the Icon Award, filmmaker Walter Salles was given the Luminary Award, “SNL” star Bowen Yang was honored with the Vantage Award and singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen was given the inaugural Legacy Award.

The Academy Museum Gala is an annual fundraiser event for the museum, raising funds for the museum exhibitions, education initiatives, public programming and more.

In addition to the aforementioned honorees, attendees included Adrien Brody, Selena Gomez, Michelle Monaghan, Rita Wilson, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Victor, June Squibb, Wim Wenders, Lee Byung-hun and more.

Check out our 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet gallery below.