Jennifer Todd to Produce 2026 Governors Awards

Jennifer Todd will produce the 17th Governors Awards for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, replacing Jennifer Fox, who produced the ceremony for seven consecutive years. Academy president Lynette Howell Taylor shared the news on Monday.

“We are thrilled to have Jennifer [Todd] leading this year’s Governors Awards,” Howell Taylor said in a statement. “Her expertise in producing will undoubtedly create a beautiful evening celebrating the artistry of this year’s exceptional honorees.”

Todd, a former Academy Producers Branch governor, said in a statement, “I am delighted to have the opportunity to produce this cherished Academy event. I’m looking forward to honoring the remarkable achievements of five artists with a tribute that reflects the lasting cultural impact they have made.”

As previously announced, actor Glenn Close, animator Floyd Norman and director Ridley Scott will receive Honorary Oscars at the ceremony, while producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler will receive the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

According to the Academy, the Honorary Oscar celebrates “extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline, or for outstanding service to the Academy.”

The Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, meanwhile, recognizes “a creative producer whose body of work reflects a consistently high quality of motion picture production.”

A veteran producer, Todd has a long list of credits including “Memento,” “Boiler Room,” “Must Love Dogs,” “Prime,” “Across the Universe,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Celeste and Jesse Forever,” “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” “Live by Night,” “The Way Back,” “The Thursday Murder Club” and the “Austin Powers” films.

The 17th Governors Awards mark Todd’s first time shepherding the event, but she is no stranger to Hollywood’s biggest night, having co-produced the 89th and 90th Oscars with Michael De Luca.

This year’s Governors Awards will take place Sunday, Nov. 15 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood.