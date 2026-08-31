‘Love Story’ Cast Portraits: The Stars of FX’s Limited Series Go Full Glam

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CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT CAST OF LOVE STORY: NAOMI WATTS WEARS SUIT AND PANTS, BOTH BY BALENCIAGA AND NECKLACE BY TIFFANY & CO.; GRACE GUMMER WEARS SHIRT AND SKIRT, BOTH BY PRADA. BRA BY FLEUR DU MAL. ALL JEWELRY BY CARTIER; CONSTANCE ZIMMER WEARS JACKET AND SKIRT, BOTH BY FERRAGAMO, TIGHTS BY WOLFORD, AND SHOES BY JIMMY CHOO. ALL JEWELRY BY BVLGARI; PAUL ANTHONY KELLY WEARS JACKET, SHIRT, PANTS, BRUNELLO CUCINELLI.; SUNGLASSES BY JACQUES MARIE MAGE, AND WATCH BY CARTIER; SARAH PIDGEON WEARS JACKET, TROUSERS, AND ALL JEWELRY BY CHANEL.

A LOVE STORY

The stars of FX’s record-breaking show have brought Camelot’s most talked-about romance back to life, capturing its glamour, longing and inevitable heartbreak.

Photography By Laurence Ellis

Fashion Editor Michaela Dosamantes

Nearly three decades after their tragic deaths, the legacy of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy has lived on as the “it” couple of 1990s New York City gone too soon. The glamour, sweeping romance and tragedy that encapsulated their relationship—as well as the media frenzy that followed it—was propelled back into the cultural zeitgeist by Ryan Murphy and Connor Hines’ Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

As the series caught enough eyes to become FX’s most-watched limited series ever on Disney+ and Hulu, viewers filled social media with inspiration from Bessette Kennedy’s effortless style in an effort to emulate the ultimate cool girl. But the impact of Love Story went far beyond the fashion, with the series bringing the pain points that came with pursuing such a high-profile courtship to the next generation.

The chemistry between Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly sold the show, with the duo gracefully embodying the coy chase between the Calvin Klein employee and the political prince, as well as the vulnerability that came with opening themselves up to something more profound than they expected. As the couple deepened their relationship and involved their families, Love Story also opened the door to strong showings from supporting performers Grace Gummer, Constance Zimmer and Naomi Watts, who respectively play Caroline Kennedy, Carolyn’s mother Ann Messina Freeman and Jackie Kennedy Onassis. The series also transformed Pidgeon, who previously headlined The Wilds, and newcomer Kelly into household names, with Pidgeon earning her first Emmy nomination while Kelly lined up his feature debut with The Housemaid’s Secret.

Like any Ryan Murphy series depicting real-life figures, Love Story wasn’t without its controversies: Jack Schlossberg, JFK Jr.’s nephew, called out the show for profiting off of admiration for his uncle in a “grotesque” way, and JFK Jr.’s ex-girlfriend, Daryl Hannah, wrote a scathing essay in The New York Times in response to the show’s portrayal of her as “irritating, self-absorbed, whiny and inappropriate.”

But as Love Story follows the couple from their meeting to their shocking death, what will stay with viewers is their pure connection, which battled to outweigh the noise until the very end. —Loree Seitz

Grace Gummer (Caroline Kennedy)

GRACE GUMMER WEARS SUIT AND TROUSERS, BOTH BY SAINT LAURENT BY ANTHONY VACCARELLO. BRA BY FLEUR DU MAL. SUNGLASSES BY JACQUES MARIE MAGE, AND ALL JEWELRY BY CARTIER.

GRACE GUMMER WEARS SHIRT BY PRADA. ALL JEWELRY BY CARTIER. HAIR: BARB THOMPSON. MAKEUP: SABRINA BEDRANI.

Naomi Watts (Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis)

NAOMI WATTS WEARS SUIT, TOP AND PANTS, ALL BY KHAITE. EARRINGS BY MIKIMOTO, AND RINGS BY BRIONY RAYMOND. HAIR: MARCUS FRANCIS. MAKEUP: SABRINA BEDRANI.

NAOMI WATTS WEARS SUIT, TOP AND PANTS, ALL BY KHAITE. EARRINGS BY MIKIMOTO, AND RINGS BY BRIONY RAYMOND. HAIR: MARCUS FRANCIS. MAKEUP: SABRINA BEDRANI.

NAOMI WATTS WEARS SUIT BY BALENCIAGA. NECKLACE BY TIFFANY & CO.

Paul Anthony Kelly (John F. Kennedy Jr.)

PAUL ANTHONY KELLY WEARS JACKET, SHIRT, PANTS AND SCARF, ALL BY SAINT LAURENT BY ANTHONY VACCARELLO. SUNGLASSES BY JACQUES MARIE MAGE, WATCH BY VACHERON CONSTANTIN AND RING BY BVLGARI. GROOMING: KC FEE.

PAUL ANTHONY KELLY WEARS JACKET AND SHIRT, BOTH BY BRUNELLO CUCINELLI. SUNGLASSES BY JACQUES MARIE MAGE, AND WATCH BY CARTIER.

PAUL ANTHONY KELLY WEARS JACKET AND SHIRT, BOTH BY BRUNELLO CUCINELLI. SUNGLASSES BY JACQUES MARIE MAGE, RINGS HIS OWN AND WATCH BY CARTIER.

Constance Zimmer (Ann Messina Freeman)

CONSTANCE ZIMMER WEARS JACKET BY BALENCIAGA, AND DRESS BY TOM FORD. SHOES BY JIMMY CHOO. SUNGLASSES BY JACQUES MARIE MAGE, AND ALL JEWELRY BY MESSIKA. HAIR AND MAKEUP: VIOLETA MEYNERS.

CONSTANCE ZIMMER WEARS JACKET BY BALENCIAGA, AND DRESS BY TOM FORD. SHOES BY JIMMY CHOO. SUNGLASSES BY JACQUES MARIE MAGE, AND ALL JEWELRY BY MESSIKA. HAIR AND MAKEUP: VIOLETA MEYNERS. CONSTANCE ZIMMER WEARS JACKET BY BALENCIAGA, AND DRESS BY TOM FORD. SHOES BY JIMMY CHOO. SUNGLASSES BY JACQUES MARIE MAGE, AND ALL JEWELRY BY MESSIKA. HAIR AND MAKEUP: VIOLETA MEYNERS.

CONSTANCE ZIMMER WEARS JACKET AND SKIRT, BOTH BY FERRAGAMO. TIGHTS BY WOLFORD, AND SHOES BY JIMMY CHOO. ALL JEWELRY BY BVLGARI

Sarah Pidgeon (Carolyn Bessette)

SARAH PIDGEON WEARS SHIRT AND SKIRT BY MIU MIU AND SHOES BY JIMMY CHOO. HAIR: BRYCE SCARLETT. MAKEUP: NINA PARK

SARAH PIDGEON WEARS JACKET, TROUSERS, AND ALL JEWELRY BY CHANEL

SARAH PIDGEON WEARS JACKET, TROUSERS, AND ALL JEWELRY BY CHANEL

Credits

FASHION MARKET EDITOR: DAN VICTORIA GLEASON.

SET DESIGNER: ANNIKA FISCHER.

PRODUCER: DAISY ROBINSON.

DP AND CAMERA: TONY CORELLA.

FASHION ASSISTANTS: KEVIN OCHOA, LANA ELDJOUNDI AND HANNAH LOEWEN.

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: LUIS VALENZUELA.

Laurence Ellis by

Damien Cuypers Laurence Ellis London-born photographer Laurence Ellis studied social anthropology before turning to the camera. He moves between fashion editorial, commercial work and documentary, photographing climate refugees in the Arctic Circle and Indigenous pipeline protest camps.

TheWrapBook – Issue 06 – The Art of Television