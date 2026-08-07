Luca Guadagnino to Receive Special Award at Venice Film Festival

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Luca Guadagnino will receive the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, “dedicated to a personality who has made a particularly original contribution to the contemporary film industry.” La Biennale di Venezia and Cartier made the announcement on Friday.

The Italian director of such films as “Challengers” and “Call Me By My Name” will be honored on Tuesday Sept. 8, before the out-of-competition screening of his new documentary, “Joie de vivre.”

“It might seem like a rhetorical gesture to say I am honored to receive the Glory to the Filmmaker award, but it is the plain truth for many reasons,” Guadagnino said via statement. “To be honored for one’s craft or life as a filmmaker is an ambition that no one who makes films could ever presume to imagine achieving — especially by joining a group of filmmakers who have received this prestigious honor before me and to whom I owe so much of my development.”

In turn, Alberto Barbera, Director of the Venice Film Festival, said in a statement: “The Glory to the Filmmaker Award celebrates in Luca Guadagnino an author who has managed to transform his curiosity into a form of creative freedom. Defying alignment with any single school or movement, he has established himself as a global director, capable of working with leading international actors and producers. He has navigated diverse genres — from melodrama to horror, coming-of-age to psychological thriller — while maintaining a consistent and recognizable voice, without ever losing a deeply Italian identity in portraying bodies, settings, and history.”

Guadagnino returns to the Lido after premiering “After the Hunt,” “Queer,” and “Bones and All” (which won the Silver Lion for Best Director) there, as well as several other films over the years. “Call Me by Your Name” was nominated for the best picture Oscar.

As previously announced, George Clooney will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the festival, which takes place Sept. 2-12, 2026. Maggie Gyllenhaal is heading the jury, whose members include Kaouther Ben Hania and Daniel Blumberg.