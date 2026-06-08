Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jesse Eisenberg to Receive Awards From Karlovy Vary Film Festival

The 60th annual Karlovy Vary International Film Festival will honor actors and directors Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jesse Eisenberg with the President’s Award, KVIFF organizers announced on Monday morning.

The Czech festival, which will take place in the spa town west of Prague from July 3-11, will present Gyllenhaal and Eisenberg with an award that in recent years has also gone to Vicky Krieps, Viggo Mortensen, Alicia Vikander, Ewan McGregor, Benicio del Toro and Gyllenhaal’s husband, Peter Sarsgaard.

“We at the festival are glad to be able to welcome two creative individuals whose work as actors, screenwriters, and directors is representative of contemporary trends in cinema and whose films are an intense experience for audiences,” KVIFF’s Executive Director Kryštof Mucha said in a statement.

Artistic director Karel Och added, “Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jesse Eisenberg are distinguished by a certain ‘trans-Atlantic’ sensitivity. Their work as actors and directors has the ability to connect the New World and Europe while drawing on the most essential elements of both traditions.”

Gyllenhaal will receive her award at the KVIFF opening ceremony on July 3. During the festival, she will also present her most recent film as a director, “The Bride!”

Eisenberg, whose most recent film as a writer/director, “The Debut,” will be released by A24 in the fall, will be saluted by a screening of “The Double,” the 2013 black comedy by Richard Ayoade in which Eisenberg played dual roles as a shy office worker, Simon James, and a confident new worker, James Simon, who nobody else notices looks exactly like him.

In coming weeks, KVIFF will announce additional honorees, including this year’s recipient of the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema.

The festival also recently announced its official lineup in the Crystal Globe Competition, its main competitive section; the Proxima Competition, for films from younger filmmakers; and Special Screenings out of competition.

Those titles are below.

Crystal Globe Competition

“3 nedelje posle” / “3 Weeks After”

Director: Miroslav Terzić

Serbia, Bulgaria, 2026, 94 min, World premiere

“Cherni pari za beli noshti” / “Black Money for White Nights”

Directors: Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov

Bulgaria, Greece, 2025, 94 min, World premiere

“Chica Checa”

Director: Šimon Holý

Czech Republic, France, Slovak Republic, 2026, 96 min, World premiere

“Cinco años, cuatro meses” / “Five Years, Four Months”

Director: Esteban Hoyos García, Juan Miguel Gelacio Ramírez Colombia, USA, 2025, 83 min, World premiere

“Detrás de la lluvia” / “Behind the Rain”

Director: Valeria Sarmiento

Chile, 2026, 97 min, World premiere

“Gæsten” / “The Guest”

Director: Mads Mengel

Denmark, 2026, 99 min, World premiere

“A Happy Family”

Director: Jan-Eric Mack

Switzerland, 2026, 120 min, World premiere

“Hijamat”

Director: Nader Saeivar

Germany, 2026, 103 min, World premiere

“The Lion at My Back”

Director: Tonia Mishiali

Cyprus, Luxembourg, Greece, 2026, 106 min, World premiere

“Pipes”

Director: Karim Kassem

Lebanon, 2025, 112 min, World premiere

“Prameň” / “Only Beautiful Things to Look At”

Director: Ivan Ostrochovský

Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Hungary, 2026, 90 min, World premiere

“Thit-thee Khu” / “Fruit Gathering”

Director: Aung Phyoe

Myanmar, France, Czech Republic, 2026, 97 min, World premiere

Proxima Competition

“33 krokov” / “33 Steps”

Director: Anna Domček, Šimon Domček

Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, 2026, 71 min, World premiere

“Camionero” / “Truck Driver”

Director: Francisco Marise

Spain, Argentina, 2026, 84 min, World premiere

“Contra la Naturaleza” / “Against Nature”

Director: Axel Bertha

Mexico, 2026, 86 min, World premiere

“Enas olokliros anthropos schedon” / “A Whole Person Almost”

Director: Efthimis Kosemund-Sanidis

Greece, Bulgaria, Germany, Cyprus, Romania, 2025, 111 min, World premiere

“Homo Sive Natura”

Director: Giovanni C. Lorusso

Italy, 2026, 115 min, World premiere

“The Ink-Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb”

Director: Yashasvi Juyal

India, 2026, 120 min, World premiere

“Mein Freund der Pornostar” / “My Friend the Porn Star”

Director: Rosa Friedrich

Austria, 2026, 94 min, World premiere

“Milovník, nie bojovník” / “Lover, Not a Fighter”

Director: Martina Buchelová

Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, 2026, 108 min, World premiere

“Paris Paris”

Director: Isabelle Tollenaere

Belgium, 2026, 78 min, World premiere

“Rain Catcher”

Director: Michele Fiascaris

Italy, United Kingdom, 2026, 109 min, World premiere

“Shokyakuro” / “Incinerator”

Director: Shuntaro Uchida

Japan, 2026, 97 min, World premiere

“Sitni lopovi” / “Petty Thieves”

Director: Mate Ugrin

Croatia, Germany, France, 2026, 106 min, World premiere

Special Screenings

“Bára Basiková” / “Bára – Diary of a Rockstar”

Director: Helena Třeštíková

Czech Republic, 2026, 97 min, World premiere

“Dvě deci tuše” / “A Pint of Ink”

Director: Ester Geislerová

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2026, 83 min, World premiere

“Kdyby se holubi proměnili ve zlato” / “If Pigeons Turned to Gold”

Director: Pepa Lubojacki

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2026, 110 min

“Khaneh doost injast” / “The Friend’s House is Here”

Director: Maryam Ataei, Hossein Keshavarz

Iran, USA, 2025, 96 min, International premiere

“Learning To Breathe Underwater”

Director: Rebekah Fortune

United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland, 2026, 95 min, World premiere

“Město otců” / “City of Fathers”

Director: Zdeněk Tyc

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland, 2026, 100 min, World premiere

“Mistryně” / “Everything As It Should Be”

Director: Bohdan Karásek

Czech Republic, 2026, 101 min, World premiere

“Morten”

Director: Ivan Pavljutskov

Estonia, Lithuania, 2026, 101 min, World premiere

“Robert Richardson: The White Devil”

Director: Jana Hojdová

Czech Republic, USA, 2026, 105 min, World premiere

“The Story of Documentary Film – 1980s”

Director: Mark Cousins

United Kingdom, 2026, 120 min, World premiere

“To Die to Live”

Director: Yuliia Hontaruk

Ukraine, Latvia, Slovak Republic, 2026, 116 min, World premiere

“Vyvolený” / “Gregorius, the Chosen One”

Director: Tomasz Mielnik

Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, 2026, 90 min, World premiere

“Zpráva pro Minervu 2” / “A Report for Minerva 2”

Director: Miroslav Krobot, Lubomír Smékal

Czech Republic, 2026, 69 min, World premiere