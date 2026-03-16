Michael B. Jordan Thanks ‘Giants’ Denzel Washington, Halle Berry in Best Actor Oscars Speech

Michael B. Jordan thanked the “giants” that came before him and promised to keep stepping up for those who bet on him after winning his Best Actor Oscar for “Sinners.”

A couple weeks after scoring the Actor Award, the “Sinners” star kept his winning streak going by nabbing the Best Actor prize at the 98th Academy Awards held in Los Angeles, Calif. on Sunday. He made sure to thank past actors who won the top acting prize, including legends Denzel Washington and Halle Berry, while also celebrating everyone that bet on him.

“I want to thank Warner Brothers [and] Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy for believing in this dream,” Jordan said during his speech, “this vision of Ryan Coogler and betting on the culture and betting on original ideas and original artistry – you’re an amazing, amazing person. I’m so honored to call you a collaborator and a friend and gave me opportunity and space for me to be seen. I love you too, bro. Love you to death.”

Michael B. Jordan took home his first Oscar on Sunday night, winning Best Actor for his performance in #Sinners. In his acceptance speech, he thanked his family, his cast, the "giants" that came before him, and Warner Bros. for "betting on original ideas, and original artistry."… pic.twitter.com/FPfr0bnJSs — TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 16, 2026

He added: “I stand here because of the people that came before me. Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith and to be amongst those giants, amongst those great, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys. Thank you everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keeping betting on me, and I’m going to keep stepping up, and I’m going to keep being the best version of myself I can be.”

Jordan won at the end of a wild, spread-out season in the Best Actor race. Initially, Timothée Chalamet appeared to be the frontrunner for his work in “Marty Supreme,” picking up prizes at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Chalamet won Best Actor (Comedy/Musical) at the Globes, while Jordan lost Best Actor (Drama) to fellow Oscar nominee Moura for “The Secret Agent.”

In an added fun tidbit, with Jordan’s win he became only the second actor to take home the Best Actor prize for portraying twins. Lee Marvin won Best Actor in 1966 for playing Shelleen and Strawn in Elliot Silverstein’s western “Cat Ballou.”