Michelle Obama, Kendrick Lamar Among First Wave of NAACP Image Awards Winners

The first wave of winners at the 57th NAACP Image Awards are here.

The three-night virtual ceremony kicked off Monday evening, recognizing the first group of awardees demonstrating Black excellence and achievement. Among the first night’s winners were Michelle Obama and “The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar.”

Angel “ThatChickAngel” Laketa Moore and Khleo Thomas are hosting the three-night event, which airs exclusively on the NAACP Image Awards’ YouTube channel.

Obama took home an award in the Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography category for her book “The Look,” a photograph-filled autobiography focusing on the former First Lady’s fashion and style. Lamar’s halftime show, meanwhile, picked up a trophy for Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction/Documentary.

Other winners include Juanita Tolliver, who won Outstanding Literary Work — Non-Fiction for her book “A More Perfect Party: The Night Shirley Chisholm & Diahann Carroll Reshaped Politics”; Berlin Edmond Jr. (@Berleezy), who won Outstanding Digital Content Creator – Gaming/Tech; and Keith Lee, who won Outstanding Digital Content Creator – Fitness/Wellness/Food.

The NAACP Image Awards virtual show will continue Tuesday and Wednesday on the organization’s YouTube channel. The 57th NAACP Image Awards will air live on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.

You can view a full list of winners below.

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography

“The Look” – Michelle Obama (Crown)

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

“A More Perfect Party: The Night Shirley Chisholm & Diahann Carroll Reshaped Politics” – Juanita Tolliver (Legacy Lit/Hachette Book Group)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Who Better Than You?” – Will Packer (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Journalism

“On Borrowed Time” – Anissa Durham (Online)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Charles B. Fancher – “Red Clay” (Blackstone Publishing)

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“Death of the Author” – Nnedi Okorafor (William Morrow)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“The Intentions of Thunder: New and Selected Poems” – Patricia Smith (Scribner)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“Yvonne Clark and Her Engineering Spark” – Allen R. Wells; Illustrated by DeAndra Hodge (Farrar Straus Giroux Books for Young Readers/Macmillan)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Book of Anansi” – Angie Thomas (HarperCollins/Clarion Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Graphic Novel

“Parable of the Talents: A Graphic Novel Adaptation” – Octavia E. Butler, adapted by Damien Duffy, Illustrated by John Jennings and David Brame (Abrams ComicArts)

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction/Documentary

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar – (FOX)

Outstanding Digital Content Creator – Gaming/Tech

Berlin Edmond Jr. – @Berleezy

Outstanding Digital Content Creator – Fitness/Wellness/Food

Keith Lee – @keith_lee125