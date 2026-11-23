This year’s Oscar race in the Best International Feature Film category has gotten a little smaller, but it’s still enormous.

Between Oct. 16, when voters in the category were separated into nine groups and sent viewing assignments for a record 105 competing films, and Nov. 23, when the official list was announced, the Academy determined that New Zealand’s Oscar entry, “Mārama,” did not meet the requirement that a film must be predominantly in a language other than English.

It has been removed from the eligibility list, which means the category now stands at 104 films, still enough to easily shatter the previous record of 93.

“Mārama” is a gothic horror film about a young Māori woman who travels to Yorkshire to meet a man who says he has information about her late parents. It takes place largely in England and is in both the English and Māori languages.

Voters from all branches of the Academy who have volunteered to serve as voters in the international category have been separated into nine different groups, each with a different list of films that are considered mandatory viewing. A voter must see every film from their list before casting a ballot, but they are free to also watch and vote for any film not on their list.

“Mārama” had been assigned to Group 1, along with “9 Temples to Heaven” from Thailand, “Dua” from Kosovo, “One Woman One Bra” from Kenya, “The Dreamed Adventure” from Bulgaria and “The Other Side of the Sun” from Syria, among others.

Voters in that group were originally assigned 12 films as required viewing, but they now have 11. Five of the remaining groups contain 12 films and the other three contain 11.

Here is the final, official list of films in contention for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards. Shortlist voting will take place from Dec. 7-11, with a 15-film list being announced on Dec. 15. Final nomination voting will be done beginning Jan. 11, 2027, with nominations announced on Jan. 21.

“Abel,” Kazakhstan

“Adult Supervision,” Sweden

“All of a Sudden,” Japan

“Angh,” Toronto International Film Festival (Platform Award)

“Aontas,” Ireland

“Becoming Human,” Cambodia

“Ben’Imana,” Rwanda

“Broken Vein,” Greece

“Chichero,” Panama

“Child,” Luxembourg

“Citizen Osama,” Palestine

“The Condor Daughter,” Bolivia

“Cordillera de Fuego,” Guatemala

“Coward,” Belgium

“Dear Ajayi,” Nigeria

“Death Has No Master,” Venezuela

“The Dreamed Adventure,” Bulgaria

“Dua,” Kosovo

“Elephants in the Fog,” Nepal

“Everytime,” Germany

“Fantasy,” Slovenia

“Fatherland,” Poland

“Filipiñana,” Philippines

“First Light,” Australia

“Fjord,” Romania

“Flood,” Slovakia

“A Foggy Tale,” Taiwan

“Four Seasons in Java,” Indonesia

“The Fox King,” Malaysia

“Furies,” Lebanon

“God Will Not Help,” Croatia

“Gondhal,” India

“The Ground beneath Our Feet,” Iceland

“Growth of the Soil,” Norway

“Gugu’s World,” Brazil

“Guria,” Georgia

“Hanging by a Wire,” Pakistan

“Hold onto Me,” Cyprus

“How to Divorce during the War,” Lithuania

“If Pigeons Turned to Gold,” Czech Republic

“If We Don’t Burn, How Do We Light Up the Night,” Costa Rica

“In the Land of Arto,” Armenia

“Independence: The Keeper of the Decree,” Mongolia

“The Ivy,” Ecuador

“Kassandra,” Kyrgyzstan

“La Bola Negra,” Spain

“Land of Angels,” Iran

“Like a Limbless Tree,” Turkey

“Liti Liti,” Senegal

“A Loose End,” Uruguay

“Mabanda,” Cameroon

“Malecón,” Cuba

“A Matter of Life and Death,” Saudi Arabia

“Melodrama,” Dominican Republic

“The Meltdown,” Chile

“Midday Meal,” Busan International Film Festival (Busan Award – Best Film Award)

“Minotaur,” France

“Narciso,” Paraguay

“Night Has Come,” Peru

“Nina Roza,” Canada

“9 Temples to Heaven,” Thailand

“No Paradise If You Are Killed by a Woman,” Iraq

“On the Road,” Mexico

“Once upon a Time in the Middle East,” China

“One Woman One Bra,” Kenya

“The Other Side of the Sun,” Syria

“Our Erika,” Estonia

“Paikar,” Netherlands

“Possible Love,” South Korea

“Rains over Babel,” Colombia

“Rehearsals for a Revolution,” United Kingdom

“Riverstone,” Sri Lanka

“Roid,” Bangladesh

“Roqia,” Algeria

“Rose,” Austria

“Rumba Royale,” Democratic Republic of the Congo

“The Scent of Things Remembered,” Portugal

“17,” North Macedonia

“Shame and Money,” Sundance Film Festival (World Cinema Grand Jury Prize, Dramatic)

“Silent Friend,” Hungary

“Sink,” Jordan

“Sons of the Neon Night,” Hong Kong

“Soumsoum, The Night of the Stars,” Chad

“The Spiral,” Italy

“Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor,” Vietnam

“The Squirrel,” Finland

“State Film,” Albania

“The Stories,” Egypt

“Strawberries,” Morocco

“Taghiyev: School,” Azerbaijan

“Tell Me Everything,” Israel

“To Hold a Mountain,” Montenegro

“Traces,” Ukraine

“Ulya,” Latvia

“Variations on a Theme,” South Africa

“Vertices,” El Salvador

“The Virgin of the Quarry Lake,” Argentina

“Wanderlust,” Serbia

“We Are All Strangers,” Singapore

“Who Is Still Alive,” Switzerland

“The Widower,” Bosnia and Herzegovina

“Woman Unknown,” Denmark

“Yellow Letters,” Berlin International Film Festival (Golden Bear for Best Film)

“Żejtune,” Malta