There’s never been more competition for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday the lists of eligible films for the Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary Feature and Best International Feature categories for the 2027 Oscars. For the animated feature race, the Academy released a list including a staggering 38 films, shattering the previous record of 35 that was established just last year.

Despite the record-breaking lineup, the Best Documentary Feature and Best International Feature categories still far outpace their animated counterpart. The documentary branch will select five nominees from a list of 190 features (and yes, that includes Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s doc phenomenon “You Can See Everything“), while all branches of the Academy will weigh in on the 104 international contenders.

TheWrap previously reported that the Best International Feature race blew past the established record of 93 eligible films with a haul of 105 entires. That list decreased by one on Monday morning, as the Academy ruled that New Zealand’s entry was disqualified due to featuring a dialogue track comprised of more than 50% English language audio.

Some of the year’s biggest hits are eligible for the larger-than-ever animated race, such as “Toy Story 5” and “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” (both “Toy Story 3” and “Toy Story 4” previously won this category, while the first two films predated Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards). Brad Bird’s long-awaited “Ray Gunn” and Laika’s sweeping stop-motion epic “Wildwood” both made the list, as did the animated/live-action hybrid hit “Coyote vs. Acme.”

Buzzy festival features like “Iron Boy” and “Tangles” also made the cut, as well as “Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender” due to its limited theatrical engagement, despite it releasing primarily on Paramount+ following its being leaked online. And then there are the new releases like “The Cat in the Hat” and “Hexed” that will be in theaters for families’ Thanksgiving viewing.