‘Paradise,’ ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Love Story’ Take Top Prizes at African American Film Critics Association TV Honors

The African American Film Critics Association has made its picks for the 2026 TV Honors, and “Paradise,” “Shrinking” and “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” took home some of the top prizes.

Winners for the 8th Annual AAFCA TV Honors were announced Wednesday, celebrating the year’s best television offerings. This year, the lineup included two new competitive categories: Best Reality Series (which went to “Love & Marriage: Huntsville”) and Best Podcast (which went to “All the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson”).

“Paradise,” “Love Story,” “Abbott Elementary” and “Spider-Noir” led the winners voted on by the world’s largest collective of Black film critics, with each series taking home two prizes. “Paradise,” “Shrinking” and “Love Story,” meanwhile, won the big three awards of Best Drama, Best Comedy and Best Limited Series, respectively.

“The best television doesn’t simply entertain; it forces us to talk to one another and look closely at the world outside our own living rooms,” said AAFCA President and Co-Founder Gil Robertson in a statement. “This year’s winners represent the incredible depth and creative ambition driving our industry forward. Across every genre, these artists are telling bold, culturally rich stories that completely redefine what the medium can do. We are proud to celebrate the visionaries who are not only captivating audiences but making sure our communities are seen, heard and remembered.”

The AAFCA also named the Top 10 Television Programs of 2026, with “Paradise,” “The Pitt” and “Shrinking” taking the top three slots. Earlier this year, the organization named the honorees for five special achievements: the Flip Wilson Award, which goes to Tracy Morgan; the TV Vanguard Award, which goes to Kathryn Busby; the Impact Award, which goes to Celeste Hughey; the Horizon Award, which goes to Lamar Chase; and the Salute to Excellence Award, which goes to Felicia Pride.

These recipients will be recognized at the 8th Annual AAFCA TV Honors, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the City Club Los Angeles.

You can view the full list of winners for the African American Film Critics Association TV Honors below.

Best Drama — “Paradise” (Hulu)

Best Comedy — “Shrinking” (Apple TV)

Best Limited Series — “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” (FX/Hulu)

Best Actor — Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise” (Hulu)

Best Actress — Jurnee Smollett, “Smoke” (Apple TV)

Best Supporting Actress — Erika Alexander, “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” (NBC)

Best Supporting Actor — Lamorne Morris, “Spider-Noir” (MGM+)

Best Ensemble — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Best Directing (Drama) — Crystle Roberson Dorsey, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” (FX/Hulu)

Best Directing (Comedy) — Anthony Hemingway, “All’s Fair” (Hulu)

Best Documentary — “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” (Netflix)

Best Writing — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Best Music — Kris Bowers, “Spider-Noir” (MGM+)

Best Breakout Performance — Aaron Moten, “Fallout” (Prime Video)

Best Reality Series — “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” (OWN)

Best Podcast — “All the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson”

You can view the African American Film Critics Association’s 2026 Top 10 Television Programs below.