Tamron Hall and Jesse Palmer to Host Oscars Red Carpet on ABC

ABC has set television personalities Tamron Hall and Jesse Palmer to return as hosts of “The Oscars Red Carpet Show,” the network announced on Monday.

The duo will lead the official red carpet coverage of the 98th Oscars on Sunday, March 15. This marks Hall’s second time hosting the carpet, following her stint in 2020, and Palmer’s second consecutive year hosting the official pre-show.

“The 98th Oscars Red Carpet Show” is a 30-minute special, highlighting the night’s nominees, performers and presenters, while giving viewers a glimpse into red carpet arrivals and exclusive interviews.

ABC will kick off its Oscars coverage Thursday on “Good Morning America” as Lara Spencer sits down with host Conan O’Brien ahead of the awards show. Spencer and Chris Connelly will lead Academy Awards coverage for the network on “GMA.”

The morning after the ceremony, the network will conclude its coverage with “GMA Oscars Monday After Party,” co-anchored by Michael Strahan live from Los Angeles. Spencer will also give viewers the details on her backstage interviews with winners.

Meanwhile, on ABC News, Rosci Diaz will report live as O’Brien rolls out the red carpet on Wednesday. The network will also host an Oscars roundtable Saturday, hosted by Will Ganss and joined by TikTok creators Tefi Pessoa, Caroline Vazzana and Monse Gutierrez.

“Live with Kelly and Mark” hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will host their own “After the Oscars Show” from the Dolby Theatre stage early Monday morning. The special will welcome guests including Leanne Morgan, Carson Kressley, Matt Friend, Wyclef Jean and Andra Day.

The 98th Oscars will be held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre and will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed live on Hulu.