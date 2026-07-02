The Academy’s Chief Oscars Officer Teni Melidonian Steps Down

Teni Melidonian is exiting her full-time role as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ chief Oscars officer, CEO Bill Kramer confirmed in a memo to staff.

Per Kramer’s message, which was first reported by The Ankler, Melidonian was departing amid a restructuring of the organization. However, he noted that Melidonian would be providing “guidance as a consultant for the next year.”

Representatives for the Academy did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. Though, a source with knowledge of the move confirmed the staffing update with TheWrap Wednesday evening.

The reorganization sets to deconstruct the Oscars operation that had been designed around Melidonian these last four years. It’s said production, special events and talent relations for the awards show now fall under Marketing and Communications Chief Jennifer Davidson. Additionally, Meredith Shea, the membership chief, will now handle awards ticketing, as well as member screenings.

“As we plan for the Academy’s 100th year as an organization, our 100th Oscars ceremony and our transition to YouTube and a new Oscars venue, it is critical that we align our teams in a way that supports both our immediate priorities and our long-term vision,” Kramer added.

He further touted the reorganization as one that would “strengthen collaboration” and make the Academy “well positioned for a strong and sustainable future.”

Nonetheless, Melidonian’s departure is notable, given her status as a two-decade veteran of the Academy. She first joined as publicist back in 2005, before rising the ranks as a communications and publicity lead. She later took control of the newly minted Oscars strategy division in 2022, where she first served as EVP. Melidonian was named the chief Oscars officer back in January 2024, which saw her directly reporting to Kramer.

She was praised as “creative and forward-thinking” at the time of her appointment.

In his recent memo, Kramer did take a moment to praise Melidonian for her “remarkable contributions over the past two decades,” adding, “Her dedication and partnership have helped shape countless Academy initiatives, and her impact on this organization will be felt for years to come.”