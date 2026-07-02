Wilford Lloyd Baumes, ‘Love Boat’ Creator and ‘Wonder Woman’ Producer, Dies at 86

Wilford Lloyd Baumes, the creator of “The Love Boat” and writer-producer on the “Wonder Woman” TV series, died at 86 Wednesday.

The producer also worked on the critically acclaimed Holocaust miniseries “QB VII” and the comedy series “Bridget Loves Bernie.” His first executive producer credit was on the TV movie “Call Her Mom.”

Baumes was a frequent collaborator of producer-executive Douglas S. Cramer, who worked for Paramount Television and Spelling Television, developing “The Love Boat” franchise together.

The family confirmed his death with an obituary Wednesday. Baumes was a resident of Cincinnati, Ohio and formerly Santa Barbara, Calif. His family said he passed away peacefully.

Cramer also wrote and produced the 1974 ABC television movie “Sorority Kill” before working on “The Love Boat” franchise. The first two pilots were later made into TV movies. In 1977, “The Love Boat” series then ran for 10 seasons through 1987.

Baumes was one of three sons of a Cincinnati-based doctor, born in November 1939. He graduated from Walnut Hills High School and Dennison University, earned his master’s degree in design from UC Berkeley. He later served in the U.S. Navy.

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