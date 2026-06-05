Iliza Shlesinger, Jeff Ross, Oscar Nuñez and More Hit TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 | Photos

TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 kicked off Wednesday afternoon at the UTA Theater in Beverly Hills with a sold-out crowd of guild members, Emmys voters and industry tastemakers coming together to find the funny.

Host Iliza Shlesinger kicked things off with opening remarks ahead of a 45-minute panel with TV comedy heavyweights Oscar Nuñez (actor on Peacock’s “The Paper”), Jeff Ross (executive producer, writer and Roastmaster General of “The Roast of Kevin Hart” and EP and writer of “Take a Banana for the Ride,” both on Netflix), Jason Keller (creator and showrunner of Apple TV’s “Stick”) and Rodney Ferrell (EP on “Stick” and Fox’s “Best Medicine”) breaking down the secrets behind their latest projects, the hard-won lessons that got them to where they are and the state of comedy — and risks of political censorship — today.

“I think comedy is the spear tip of truth,” Keller said, later adding that it’s “the last place where people feel that they can tell the truth.”

“I look out in the world and see it so distorted and so manipulated and you can’t tell what’s what, really. At least I can’t. But comedy is still a place where you can tell the truth, and laughter is confirmation of that truth in many ways … It’s under fire as well, but it is the last, I think, bastion of authenticity that’s out there.”

The event was followed by a courtyard cocktail reception with many attendees mingling and networking into the evening.

TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 was hosted in partnership with UTA, home to many of the comedy voices and talent featured throughout this year’s FYC season. Libations were provided by The Cocktail Collection.

Check out the full photo gallery of event below.