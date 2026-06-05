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Iliza Shlesinger, Jeff Ross, Oscar Nuñez and More Hit TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 | Photos

Industry tastemakers and guild members gathered in Beverly Hills Wednesday to toast today’s TV comedy leaders

2026 TheWrap’s FYC Comedy Showcase (Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)
2026 TheWrap’s FYC Comedy Showcase (Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 kicked off Wednesday afternoon at the UTA Theater in Beverly Hills with a sold-out crowd of guild members, Emmys voters and industry tastemakers coming together to find the funny.

Host Iliza Shlesinger kicked things off with opening remarks ahead of a 45-minute panel with TV comedy heavyweights Oscar Nuñez (actor on Peacock’s “The Paper”), Jeff Ross (executive producer, writer and Roastmaster General of “The Roast of Kevin Hart” and EP and writer of “Take a Banana for the Ride,” both on Netflix), Jason Keller (creator and showrunner of Apple TV’s “Stick”) and Rodney Ferrell (EP on “Stick” and Fox’s “Best Medicine”) breaking down the secrets behind their latest projects, the hard-won lessons that got them to where they are and the state of comedy — and risks of political censorship — today.

“I think comedy is the spear tip of truth,” Keller said, later adding that it’s “the last place where people feel that they can tell the truth.”

“I look out in the world and see it so distorted and so manipulated and you can’t tell what’s what, really. At least I can’t. But comedy is still a place where you can tell the truth, and laughter is confirmation of that truth in many ways … It’s under fire as well, but it is the last, I think, bastion of authenticity that’s out there.”

The event was followed by a courtyard cocktail reception with many attendees mingling and networking into the evening.

TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 was hosted in partnership with UTA, home to many of the comedy voices and talent featured throughout this year’s FYC season. Libations were provided by The Cocktail Collection.  

Check out the full photo gallery of event below.

Oscar Nuñez, actor, "The Paper”, Iliza Shlesinger, comedian & actress, Jason Keller, Creator & Showrunner, "Stick”, Rodney Ferrell, Executive Producer, "Best Medicine”, and Jeff Ross, Writer and Roastmaster General, “The Roast of Kevin Hart” & Executive Producer, Writer and Performer, “Take a Banana for the Ride”
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Oscar Nuñez, Actor, “The Paper,” Iliza Shlesinger, Comedian and Actress, Jason Keller, Creator and Showrunner, “Stick,” Rodney Ferrell, Executive Producer, “Best Medicine,” and Jeff Ross, Writer and Roastmaster General, “The Roast of Kevin Hart” and Executive Producer, Writer and Performer, “Take a Banana for the Ride”

Jeff Ross
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jeff Ross

Oscar Nuñez
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Oscar Nuñez

Iliza Shlesinger
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Iliza Shlesinger

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Emily Vogel, Director of Programming, TheWrap and Iliza Shlesinger

Rodney Ferrell
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rodney Ferrell

Jason Keller
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jason Keller

Jeff Ross
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jeff Ross and Benjamin Lindsay, Deputy Managing Editor, TheWrap

Rodney Ferrell, Jason Keller
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rodney Ferrell and Jason Keller

Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap and Alex von Bargen, Head of WrapStyle and Publisher "TheWrapBook,"
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap and Alex von Bargen, Head of WrapStyle and Publisher “TheWrapBook”

Iliza Shlesinger
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Iliza Shlesinger shares opening remarks

Iliza Shlesinger
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Iliza Shlesinger

Benjamin Lindsay, Deputy Managing Editor, TheWrap
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Benjamin Lindsay, Deputy Managing Editor, TheWrap

Jason Keller
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jason Keller

Jeff Ross
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jeff Ross

Oscar Nuñez
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Oscar Nuñez

Rodney Ferrell
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rodney Ferrell

Jeff Ross
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jeff Ross speaks onstage at TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026

Jeff Ross and Jason Keller
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jeff Ross and Jason Keller

at 2026 TheWrap’s FYC Comedy Showcase (Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Benjamin Lindsay, Rodney Ferrell, Oscar Nuñez, Jeff Ross and Jason Keller

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Benjamin Lindsay, Rodney Ferrell, Oscar Nuñez, Jeff Ross and Jason Keller

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Oscar Nuñez and Jeff Ross

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rodney Ferrell

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jason Keller

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Attendees fill the UTA Theater during TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026

Oscar Nuñez
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Oscar Nuñez

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Libations were provided by The Cocktail Collection for TheWrap’s post-event reception.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 cocktail reception

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 cocktail reception

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 cocktail reception

Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap and Alex von Bargen, Head of WrapStyle and Publisher "TheWrapBook"
(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman welcomes guests to the post-event reception presented by The Cocktail Collection with Alex von Bargen

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 cocktail reception

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman and Alex von Bargen

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman and guest

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jeff Ross and guests

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman and Jeff Ross

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, Hilary Bibicoff, Jeff Ross and guest

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jacqueline Murphy, Sharon Waxman, Jeff Ross, Hilary Bibicoff, and guest

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guests at TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 cocktail reception

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rachel Newman and Gabrielle Newman at TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 cocktail reception

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guests at TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 cocktail reception

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guests at TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 cocktail reception

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guests at TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 cocktail reception

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Marabina James and guest at TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026

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Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…