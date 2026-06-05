Iliza Shlesinger, Jeff Ross, Oscar Nuñez and More Hit TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 | Photos

TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 kicked off Wednesday afternoon at the UTA Theater in Beverly Hills with a sold-out crowd of guild members, Emmys voters and industry tastemakers coming together to find the funny.
Host Iliza Shlesinger kicked things off with opening remarks ahead of a 45-minute panel with TV comedy heavyweights Oscar Nuñez (actor on Peacock’s “The Paper”), Jeff Ross (executive producer, writer and Roastmaster General of “The Roast of Kevin Hart” and EP and writer of “Take a Banana for the Ride,” both on Netflix), Jason Keller (creator and showrunner of Apple TV’s “Stick”) and Rodney Ferrell (EP on “Stick” and Fox’s “Best Medicine”) breaking down the secrets behind their latest projects, the hard-won lessons that got them to where they are and the state of comedy — and risks of political censorship — today.
“I think comedy is the spear tip of truth,” Keller said, later adding that it’s “the last place where people feel that they can tell the truth.”
“I look out in the world and see it so distorted and so manipulated and you can’t tell what’s what, really. At least I can’t. But comedy is still a place where you can tell the truth, and laughter is confirmation of that truth in many ways … It’s under fire as well, but it is the last, I think, bastion of authenticity that’s out there.”
The event was followed by a courtyard cocktail reception with many attendees mingling and networking into the evening.
TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 was hosted in partnership with UTA, home to many of the comedy voices and talent featured throughout this year’s FYC season. Libations were provided by The Cocktail Collection.
Check out the full photo gallery of event below.
Oscar Nuñez, Actor, “The Paper,” Iliza Shlesinger, Comedian and Actress, Jason Keller, Creator and Showrunner, “Stick,” Rodney Ferrell, Executive Producer, “Best Medicine,” and Jeff Ross, Writer and Roastmaster General, “The Roast of Kevin Hart” and Executive Producer, Writer and Performer, “Take a Banana for the Ride”
Jeff Ross
Oscar Nuñez
Iliza Shlesinger
Emily Vogel, Director of Programming, TheWrap and Iliza Shlesinger
Rodney Ferrell
Jason Keller
Jeff Ross and Benjamin Lindsay, Deputy Managing Editor, TheWrap
Rodney Ferrell and Jason Keller
Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap and Alex von Bargen, Head of WrapStyle and Publisher “TheWrapBook”
Iliza Shlesinger shares opening remarks
Iliza Shlesinger
Benjamin Lindsay, Deputy Managing Editor, TheWrap
Jason Keller
Jeff Ross
Oscar Nuñez
Rodney Ferrell
Jeff Ross speaks onstage at TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026
Jeff Ross and Jason Keller
Benjamin Lindsay, Rodney Ferrell, Oscar Nuñez, Jeff Ross and Jason Keller
Benjamin Lindsay, Rodney Ferrell, Oscar Nuñez, Jeff Ross and Jason Keller
Oscar Nuñez and Jeff Ross
Rodney Ferrell
Jason Keller
Attendees fill the UTA Theater during TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026
Oscar Nuñez
Libations were provided by The Cocktail Collection for TheWrap’s post-event reception.
TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 cocktail reception
TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 cocktail reception
TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 cocktail reception
Sharon Waxman welcomes guests to the post-event reception presented by The Cocktail Collection with Alex von Bargen
TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 cocktail reception
Sharon Waxman and Alex von Bargen
Sharon Waxman and guest
Jeff Ross and guests
Sharon Waxman and Jeff Ross
Sharon Waxman, Hilary Bibicoff, Jeff Ross and guest
Jacqueline Murphy, Sharon Waxman, Jeff Ross, Hilary Bibicoff, and guest
Guests at TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 cocktail reception
Rachel Newman and Gabrielle Newman at TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 cocktail reception
Guests at TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 cocktail reception
Guests at TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 cocktail reception
Guests at TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026 cocktail reception
Marabina James and guest at TheWrap’s Comedy FYC Showcase 2026