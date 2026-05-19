‘The Roast of Kevin Hart’ Cracks Up 13.5 Million Views to Lead Netflix TV List

“The Roast of Kevin Hart” was a ruthless triumph for Netflix. The live comedy special gathered 13.5 million views since debuting May 10 on the streamer.

The special put the actor and comedian in the hot seat as Sheryl Underwood, Chelsea Handler, Jeff Ross, Pete Davidson, Draymond Green, Tony Hinchcliffe, Regina Hall and more turned the heat on his career and legacy. The special also featured appearances from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Teyana Taylor, Tom Brady, Lizzo, Venus and Serena Williams and Katt Williams.

Shane Gillis played host to the proceedings, which streamed live from the Kia Forum in Inglewood as part of the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Fest.

On the movie side, the animated movie “Swapped” starring Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan continued its record-breaking run with 26.4 million this past week. It now claims the highest viewership for any Netflix animated movie in its first two weeks, gathering a total of 80.6 million views so far. The film centers around Ollie (Jordan), a chipmunk-like pookoo taught to stay hidden from the aggressive, bird-like javans such as Ivy (Juno Temple). When the two sworn enemies accidentally swap species, they are forced to walk in each other’s feathers and fur, and must work together to save their magical wilderness.

“Remarkably Bright Creatures,” starring Sally Field and Lewis Pullman, landed at No. 2 with 20.3 million views. The true crime documentary “The Crash” landed at No. 3 with 11.7 million views.

And though Hart dominated the TV list, Courtney A. Kemp’s new drama series “Nemesis” debuted at No. 3 with 7.1 million views. Season 2 of Worst Ex Ever” secured the No. 2 spot with 8.1 million views, and dating competition “Perfect Match” returned for its fourth season with 2.3 million views.

Check out the full breakdown of this week’s Netflix rankings at top10.netflix.com.