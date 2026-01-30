Viola Davis, Billie Eilish Among 2026 Honorees for MLK Jr. Beloved Community Awards | Exclusive

Viola Davis, Billie Eilish and the LeBron James Family Foundation will be among the honorees of The 2026 MLK Jr. Beloved Community Awards, which will air on national television for the first time ever on BET on Feb. 3, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

In addition to Davis and Eilish, 2026 honorees include former NFL player Warrick Dunn, The DorothyJeanius STEAM Leadership Institute founder and CEO Dr. Dorothy Jean Tillman, Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission senior executive director Dr. DuShun Scarbrough, Sesame Workshop, Kara Water, Cisco Systems, Inc., Justice for Migrant Women founder and president Mónica Ramírez and Vista Equity Partners founder, chairman and CEO Robert F. Smith.

The ceremony will also feature musical performances by Chance the Rapper, Syleena Johnson, October London and Goapele.

The two-hour event, which was filmed live in Atlanta and co-hosted by Anika Noni Rose and Aldis Hodge, celebrates national and international individuals and organizations that exemplify excellence in leadership, unwavering commitment to social justice and a dedication to fostering the Beloved Community. The broadcast is produced in partnership with V10 Entertainment.

“Our MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards are about recognizing people and organizations who, in some way, align their power with justice,” The King Center CEO Dr. Bernice A. King said in a statement. “My hope is never to center celebrity, but to underscore the values we believe reflect leadership and create the Beloved Community. I am grateful for BET broadcasting these love-infused moments to millions.”

“This is more than a broadcast — it’s a responsibility,” BET president Louis Carr added. “At BET, we are committed to using our platform to elevate stories that matter. Premiering the Beloved Community Awards on our network allows us to center community, celebrate cultural leadership, and create space for meaningful connection that reflects the spirit of Dr. King’s legacy.”

In addition to King, Jim Roush, Dr. Jatali Bellanton, Carter Skeath, V10 Entertainment CEO John Stevens, Bonita T. Hampton Smith, Jeff Smith and Michael Johnson serve as executive producers.

“We’re honored to partner with Dr. Bernice A. King and BET for this celebration of exceptional achievement that recognizes leaders in community impact, humanitarianism, and social and environmental justice,” Stevens said. “This will be a night that not only celebrates remarkable contributions, but also remains deeply aligned with The King Center’s mission to empower and build a more humane and equitable world.”

The full list of 2026 honorees, their awards and presenters is as follows:

Beloved Community Civic Leadership Award – Dr. DuShun Scarbrough, Sr. Executive Director of The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission. This award will be presented by LaTosha Brown, Co-Founder of Black Voters Matter.

The MLK Jr. Beloved Community Awards air on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.