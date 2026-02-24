Warner Bros. Intervened at BAFTAs, Requested Racial Slur Be Cut From Broadcast

Warner Bros. immediately intervened at the BAFTA Film Awards after Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson shouted the N-word at “Sinners” stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, requesting that the incident be cut from the broadcast, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Studio executives stepped in on behalf of its BAFTA-winning film immediately after the outburst and were told that their concerns would be passed on to the BBC and producer Penny Lane TV, but the moment still made it to air despite a two-hour time delay on the broadcast.

A meeting between Warner Bros. and the BAFTAs took place on Monday to discuss the incident.

A representative for the BAFTAs did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Producers for the show previously said they didn’t hear the slur, having cut other moments from the live show for the broadcast version, including a winner saying “Free Palestine” and Paul Thomas Anderson using the word “piss.”

The moment created a firestorm on social media and beyond on Sunday when it made it to the broadcast, with “Sinners” production designer calling it an “impossible” situation while revealing Davidson shouted the N-word three times that night, once at her.

“I know we must handle this with grace and continue to push through. But what made the situation worse was the throw away apology of ‘if you were offended’ at the end of the show,” she said, pointing to Alan Cumming’s mid-show comment that rankled many.

By Monday, the incident was a full-blown disaster, with BAFTA in damage control mode and Davidson offering a lengthy apology and explaining that his tics are involuntary.

“I can only add that I am, and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning,” Davidson said Monday. “I was in attendance to celebrate the film of my life, ‘I Swear,’ which more than any film or TV documentary, explains the origins, condition, traits and manifestations of Tourette Syndrome.”

The awards show issued a formal apology, stating, “At the BAFTA Film Awards last night our guests heard very offensive language that carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many. We want to acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened and apologize to all.”

Tourette’s experts stressed to TheWrap the involuntary nature of the disorder and the lack of understanding around Tourette’s in general.

Deadline was the first to report the news of Warner Bros.’ intervention.