‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Racks Up $16.5 Million in First 24 Hours of Infinity Vision Presales

The hype is real among Marvel fans for this winter’s “Avengers: Doomsday,” as the upcoming blockbuster has already earned $16.5 million from presales for 1,000 premium large format locations after just 24 hours, Disney insiders told TheWrap.

This early presale campaign for the fifth “Avengers” film also doubles as a launch of Disney’s “Infinity Vision” program, which is designed to direct Marvel fans to premium formats that the studio has certified as having met its “rigorous technical standards.”

It’s a program Disney and Marvel Studios created in response to the lack of Imax support that “Avengers: Doomsday” will have due to its release date move from May 2026 to this December. Imax has already had a long-standing deal with Warner Bros. and director Denis Villeneuve to play “Dune: Part Three” on its screens worldwide for three weeks during the holiday season.

The last three years have been turbulent ones for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While films like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “Deadpool & Wolverine” have been big hits with audiences — “Deadpool & Wolverine” grossed an R-rated record $1.33 billion in 2024 — films aimed at getting the masses invested in new superheroes and villains like “Thunderbolts*” and “Captain America: Brave New World” have underperformed, while others still like “The Marvels” have outright flopped.

But Marvel Studios is hoping that the next six months can bring a rebound in goodwill among hardcore fans and general audiences alike. The Sony-distributed “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is tracking for a domestic opening of at least $180 million with an upside well north of $200 million, while “Avengers: Doomsday” is banking on the hope that the return of franchise stalwarts Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, along with some likely surprises, will renew interest in the MCU overall after inconsistent reception for recent offerings.