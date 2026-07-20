‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Fan Reactions: ‘Holy Peak,’ ‘Doom Sounds Amazing’

The first trailer for “Avengers: Doomsday” officially arrived on Monday morning after first hitting at CinemaCon earlier this year, sending longtime Marvel fans into a tizzy.
The trailer opens with an ominous voiceover warning that “Something’s coming,” and many have immediately assumed that said voice belongs to Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. That’s never confirmed outright, but for the most part, the sentiment appears to be one of excitement.
“Glad to hear RDJ doesn’t just sound like Iron man,” one fan wrote on social media.
It wasn’t just Doom’s voice that excited people, though. There’s a handful of shots in the trailer that show Thor (Chris Hemsworth) taking on the supervillain himself, aiming to use Stormbreaker to cut the man down.
The footage is eerily similar to Thor’s attack on Thanos (Josh Brolin) in “Avengers: Infinity War,” except, instead of landing a blow to the chest, Doom stops Stormbreaker easily.
“This thanos parallel with even more polished thor powers to show HOW F STRONG VICTOR VON DOOM IS,” one fan marveled.
Of course, one major moment that fans latched onto is the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers — and it seems he’s truly our Steve, because he immediately proves it by calling Mjolnir to his hand.
Still, this is the Multiverse Saga, and perhaps Steve is worthy in more than one universe. Either way, fans loved the test.
“No way Thor testing to see if Steve was real or fake handing over the mijolnir HOLY PEAK,” one user wrote.
That said, the trailer was also met with its share of lukewarm responses, as some fans argued that there hasn’t been much build-up to Doom himself, considering he only appears in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”
Monday’s trailer also came with an actual synopsis of the film. “In ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered,” according to Marvel.
Check out more reactions to the trailer, below:
“Avengers: Doomsday” is set to hit theaters on Dec. 18.