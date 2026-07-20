‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Fan Reactions: ‘Holy Peak,’ ‘Doom Sounds Amazing’

The first trailer for “Avengers: Doomsday” officially arrived on Monday morning after first hitting at CinemaCon earlier this year, sending longtime Marvel fans into a tizzy.

The trailer opens with an ominous voiceover warning that “Something’s coming,” and many have immediately assumed that said voice belongs to Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. That’s never confirmed outright, but for the most part, the sentiment appears to be one of excitement.

“Glad to hear RDJ doesn’t just sound like Iron man,” one fan wrote on social media.

Oh God Doom sounds amazing https://t.co/ipntfWAijU pic.twitter.com/QP9TOBjkt2 — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) July 20, 2026

Hell yeah! Honestly, really impressed by RDJ’s Doom voice. So nice to see Thor given gravitas again. https://t.co/CJDhH48qrB — Richard Newby (@RichardLNewby3) July 20, 2026

Glad to hear RDJ doesn't just sound like Iron man.#AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/Dg4Br0icpu — Haroon (@Mengg_Dagg) July 20, 2026

It wasn’t just Doom’s voice that excited people, though. There’s a handful of shots in the trailer that show Thor (Chris Hemsworth) taking on the supervillain himself, aiming to use Stormbreaker to cut the man down.

The footage is eerily similar to Thor’s attack on Thanos (Josh Brolin) in “Avengers: Infinity War,” except, instead of landing a blow to the chest, Doom stops Stormbreaker easily.

“This thanos parallel with even more polished thor powers to show HOW F STRONG VICTOR VON DOOM IS,” one fan marveled.

this thanos parallel with even more polished thor powers to show HOW F STRONG VICTOR VON DOOM IS https://t.co/Lrac49gG4l pic.twitter.com/7QwhruoAEu — em (@drdoomarchive) July 20, 2026

Doctor Doom stopped Stormbreaker with just his fingers.



Is he stronger than even Thanos?



Looks like Avengers Doomsday is going to be a good movie. https://t.co/apZGlsYzvh pic.twitter.com/O9xm8iMZou — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) July 20, 2026

Of course, one major moment that fans latched onto is the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers — and it seems he’s truly our Steve, because he immediately proves it by calling Mjolnir to his hand.

Still, this is the Multiverse Saga, and perhaps Steve is worthy in more than one universe. Either way, fans loved the test.

“No way Thor testing to see if Steve was real or fake handing over the mijolnir HOLY PEAK,” one user wrote.

No way Thor testing to see if Steve was real or fake handing over the mijolnir HOLY PEAK#AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/H4JOKrGq3g — sanmeyo (@oyemnassxo) July 20, 2026

New look at Chris Evans as Steve Rogers… OH HE LOOKS SO GOOD #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/sYeFCU5ebs — ★ (@POPin4k) July 20, 2026

That said, the trailer was also met with its share of lukewarm responses, as some fans argued that there hasn’t been much build-up to Doom himself, considering he only appears in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

i really don’t know how to feel about doomsday, like it looks cool ? but there’s been like zero buildup to doom so i don’t find myself invested like i was with iw/eg



just completely neutral. don’t love it or hate it — Mike⚡️ (@Visionary_Mike) July 20, 2026

That Avengers trailer is so funny because it’s literally just Things Happening with no buildup, there’s no momentum or anything to carry you to a feeling of this being THE movie like Infinity War’s trailer, it’s just Shit Happens, because that’s what Doomsday is gonna be — Red From Boulder Punch 2.0 (@RedLReviews) July 20, 2026

Doomsday just going to be 2 hours and 30 minutes of smashing action figures together.



I can live with that tbh. But they really threw this together and botched what could've been a cool saga to follow Thanos. — Neo (@NeoWokio) July 20, 2026

Monday’s trailer also came with an actual synopsis of the film. “In ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered,” according to Marvel.

Check out more reactions to the trailer, below:

Seeing Channing's Gambit in action is so delightful, and I will not let anyone tell me otherwise https://t.co/J6TCW3NZqm — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) July 20, 2026

thor saying “everything they sacrificed will be for nothing” over this clip of loki and the yggdrasil tree .. ARE U TRYING TO KlLL ME 😭 #avengersdoomsday #loki pic.twitter.com/hxbGWDGzgn — melissa ☆ (@wadesknife) July 20, 2026

Yelena Belova is really the new face of the MCU I love it here #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/7o10uJ5sN4 — nick. (@nickbshop) July 20, 2026

“Avengers: Doomsday” is set to hit theaters on Dec. 18.