First ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Reveals Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom

The first trailer for “Avengers: Doomsday” arrived on Monday morning, and indeed, Doom itself — or rather, himself — is coming.

The trailer opens on a destroyed Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, as Professor X (Patrick Stewart) looks out the window at an explosion. An ominous voiceover warns that “Something’s coming. Something we may not be able to deter.”

With that, we get another look at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, though similar to his appearance in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” it’s just his side profile. Don’t worry though, we do get a little more.

Watch the full trailer below.

Play video

From there, it’s Chris Hemsworth’s Thor that takes over voicing the concerns, as he explains to Avengers new and old that he’s fought with heroes far stronger than himself and this new bunch, and they all died.

What’s more, “They died facing enemies and threats that scared me far less than this one.”

As the footage continues, we catch glimpses of James Marsden’s Cyclops, Gambit (Channing Tatum) fighting Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Loki (Tom Hiddleston) with his TVA badge, Yelena (Florence Pugh) fighting Mystique — who turns into Yelena herself — and more. It would appear that this is the same trailer that CinemaCom attendees were shown earlier this year.

We even see Thor attempt to use Stormbreaker to destroy Doom — that’s where we get a look at the villain’s face — but the God of Thunder warns that “we’re going to need a miracle.” That miracle, it would appear, is the return of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, who proves himself by calling Mjolnir to his hand.

To close things out, the trailer puts up the countdown to “Avengers: Doomsday,” which is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.