‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Is a ‘Complete Reinvention,’ the Russo Brothers Tease | Video

The Russo Brothers, the directors behind several of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s biggest hits — from “Captain America: Civil War” to “Avengers: Endgame” — promised “Avengers: Doomsday” will be a “complete reinvention.”

In an exclusive conversation posted on their YouTube page Tuesday, Anthony and Joe Russo teased what’s to come for the highly anticipated “Avengers” movie. The topic arose as the filmmakers reflected on “Civil War,” which hit its 10-year anniversary earlier in May.

“Tony Stark and Steve Rogers remain very empathetic and root-able and you’ll see to this day people are divided over who was was more relatable in that film,” Anthony said. The interviewer then noted that the brothers were still exploring “that dynamic” in “Doomsday,” despite the fact that Robert Downey Jr. is changing it up quite a bit to play Doctor Doom, instead of Iron Man.

“Yeah, that’s a great point. It’s very much this sort of like, unresolved … both the aspirations of those characters, and flaws of those characters, continues to unfold as we move into ‘Doomsday,’” Anthony added.

Joe appeared to co-sign his brother’s point, noting, “I mean, there’s a place for everything. It’s a place for close-ended expressions. There’s a place for serialized storytelling. It should all coexist. Why not? I mean, I want a diversity of experiences. I don’t want to have to just get one thing over and over again. And what Marvel’s done better than anybody in history is that serialized storytelling at scale.”

“And ‘Doomsday’ is, you know, a complete reinvention. It’s another swing,” he continued. “I don’t think the audience is expecting it at all what happens in the movie — and its tone and its subject matter. I’m hoping it feels like another profound shift for them in that serialized story.”

Watch their comments below.

Last month, Marvel Studios President and “Avengers: Doomsday” producer Kevin Feige said at CinemaCon that “Doomsday” would pick up where 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” left off. This remark raised eyebrows, given there have been years of MCU projects since then.

In typical “Avengers” fashion, the cast is stacked and includes Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Joseph Quinn, Danny Ramirez, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellan, Channing Tatum and many more. Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, who made headlines after “Endgame” for concluding their runs as Iron Man and Captain America, respectively, are also set to appear in “Doomsday.”

“Avengers: Doomsday” was directed by the Russo Brothers, written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely and produced by Feige and the Russos. It will immediately be followed by a sequel, titled “Avengers: Secret Wars,” to be released on December 17, 2027.

“Avengers: Doomsday” arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.