Marvel Studios to Return to Comic-Con’s Hall H This Summer | Exclusive

After wowing the crowd at CinemaCon last Thursday with footage from “Avengers: Doomsday,” and after sitting out Hall H in 2025, TheWrap has exclusively learned that Marvel Studios will be back in its typical Saturday night spot at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

The company will also have a large presence on the show floor in San Diego, while TheWrap understands that Marvel Studios will also have a presence in Anaheim come D23 in August. It’s a big year for the MCU.

Marvel Studios’ last Hall H appearance was in 2024 when it was revealed that Robert Downey Jr. would be playing the iconic Marvel villain, Victor Von Doom, with the Russo brothers directing both “Avengers: Doomsday” in 2026 and “Avengers: Secret Wars” in 2027.

This Hall H presentation, ahead of the release of “Avengers: Doomsday” in December, marks a major Marvel presence at a crucial time as the sequel marks both a return to form with favorites like Downey and Chris Evans back in front of the camera, and the start of a new era as the MCU builds to the next sequel “Secret Wars.”

Hall H, Comic-Con’s biggest venue, has long been a place for Marvel to ignite its fans and provide enthusiasm for upcoming titles. The “Doomsday” panel will likely be another one for the books.

The company jumpstarted the “Doomsday” campaign in March of 2025 with a five-hour-plus, record-breaking cast announcement livestream, then rolled out four individual teasers in December and January that were attached to “Avatar: Fire and Ash.” The teasers garnered over a billion views online.

The clock is ticking down to both “Avengers: Doomsday” on Dec. 18 and the re-release of “Avengers: Endgame” on Sept. 25. Marvel Studios, along with Sony, also has “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” hitting theaters on July 31.

Marvel made a big splash at New York Comic Con in October 2025, with a panel devoted to its upcoming live-action and animated television slate.

Last week, Disney pulled out all the stops at its CinemaCon panel, bringing out members of the cast of “Avengers: Doomsday” including Robert Downey Jr. A teaser for “Doomsday” finally revealed a first look at Downey as Doctor Doom.

“Avengers: Doomsday” releases in theaters Dec. 18 — the same day as “Dune: Part Three.”