Marvel Studios to Skip Comic-Con Hall H Panel This Year

Marvel Studios will skip Comic-Con’s Hall H this year, TheWrap has learned.

With “Avengers: Doomsday” pushing out to December 2026, Marvel Studios now has another SDCC before the film’s theatrical release. The cast of “Avengers: Doomsday” is currently in production, and the timing for a Saturday night Hall H panel didn’t feel right.

Marvel will still have a major presence at this year’s con, with numerous panels about comics, games, and more, and a fully redesigned immersive booth leaning into the release of “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” that Friday.

It’s not the first time Marvel has skipped Hall H due to timing. In 2011 the company didn’t have a Hall H panel since they was focused on shooting “The Avengers.” Similarly in 2015 Marvel didn’t go because they didn’t have footage to share, and in 2018 they skipped because numerous films wrapped production and there was nothing new to announce.

These are separate from the years Marvel Studios skipped due to COVID (2020 and 2021) and the dual strikes of 2023. Marvel Studios is still showing up at fan conventions as the cast of “Fantastic Four” will be at CCXP Mexico this weekend.

Fret not true believers, as they say, there is always next year.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.