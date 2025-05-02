All the ‘Thunderbolts*’ Confirmed to Return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Right now, Marvel is in the midst of rolling out its latest film, “Thunderbolts*,” which marks the studio’s second theatrical release of 2025 following February’s “Captain America: Brave New World.” As always, though, Marvel’s plans for the next few years have already been set. “Thunderbolts*” viewers, therefore, do not need to wonder when they are going to see many of the film’s characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again.

As a matter of fact, when it announced the full cast of “Avengers: Doomsday” in March, Marvel confirmed multiple “Thunderbolts*” cast members’ roles in the 2026 film. With that in mind, here are all the characters from “Thunderbolts*” who are definitely going to show up in “Doomsday.”

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes in “Thunderbolts*” (Marvel Studios)

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes

Sebastian Stan will be back as Bucky Barnes, a.k.a. The Winter Soldier, in “Avengers: Doomsday.” The film will mark Stan’s 11th appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his third in just a two-year span, following his turns in “Captain America: Brave New World” and “Thunderbolts*” this year.

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova in “Thunderbolts*” (Marvel Studios)

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova has been one of the few bright spots of Marvel’s post-“Avengers: Endgame” era, so it should come as no surprise that the actress will be reprising her fan-favorite superhero role in “Avengers: Doomsday.” The 2026 blockbuster will be Pugh’s fourth MCU project to date.

Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent in “Thunderbolts*” (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios)

Wyatt Russell as John Walker

After making his MCU debut as John Walker, a.k.a. U.S. Agent, in 2021’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Wyatt Russell’s run as the comic book character will continue in “Avengers: Doomsday.” That Russo Brothers-directed crossover film will be the third MCU title to feature Russell.

Lewis Pullman as Bob/Sentry/The Void in “Thunderbolts*” (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios)

Lewis Pullman as Bob/Sentry/The Void

“Thunderbolts*” does not introduce many new characters. For the most part, it spotlights returning characters from past movies and TV shows. One of its only new faces is Lewis Pullman’s Bob, a.k.a. Sentry (a.k.a. The Void), and it has already been confirmed that he will have a role in “Avengers: Doomsday” as well.

David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian in “Thunderbolts*” (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios)

David Harbour as Red Guardian

Like Wyatt Russell, David Harbour had only appeared in one Marvel project (2021’s “Black Widow”) before “Thunderbolts*.” Nonetheless, he is expected to return as Alexei Shostakov, a.k.a. Red Guardian, in “Avengers: Doomsday.”

Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost in “Thunderbolts*” (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios)

Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

Hannah John-Kamen made her MCU debut as Ava Starr, a.k.a. Ghost, seven years ago in 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” She did not appear again in the MCU until “Thunderbolts*,” but Marvel seems happy to have the character playing an active role in its franchise again because she is also expected to return in “Avengers: Doomsday.”