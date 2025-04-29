David Harbour Jokes He Was the Most Difficult to Work With on ‘Thunderbolts*’ Because of ‘Stranger Things’ | Video

The actor says that working with his Netflix co-stars makes him “feel cranky and old”

David Harbour on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)
David Harbour is more than happy to take ownership of the “most difficult to work with” title of the “Thunderbolts*” cast — but he blames his time on “Stranger Things” for that.

Harbour and his Marvel castmates stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night, ahead of “Thunderbolts*” hitting theaters on Friday. To kick the interview off, Kimmel asked point blank who the most difficult of the group was. Naturally, the awkward pause came immediately as the audience laughed, but a decision was made almost as quickly, with Harbour raising his hand.

“It’s got to be me,” he said. “I have a day job though, I think my excuse is that I have a day job where I work with a lot of enthusiastic children.”

The day job Harbour was referring to is, of course, his role as Jim Hopper on Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things,” in which he has starred since 2016.

“When you’re with that much youthful enthusiasm, it’s kind of — I don’t know, you just feel cranky and old,” Harbour added. “But I was very lucky to come into this movie, because I met my cranky brother. The very handsome, talented Sebastian Stan.”

At that, Stan clarified that he’s not always cranky, he just finds himself “asking the question ‘why’ a lot” while filming. “The crankiness turns to joy very quickly,” Wyatt Russell reassured.

You can watch the full “Thunderbolts*” cast appearance in the video above.

David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, and Wyatt Russell in "Thunderbolts*" (Credit: Marvel Studios)
