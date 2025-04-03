‘Thunderbolts’: Bucky Smashes a Truck Into the Former Avengers Tower in New Footage

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell and Hannah John-Kamen bantered with each other as they entered the CinemaCon stage Thursday to introduce “Thunderbolts*.”

The clip opens over New York City, and shows Bucky driving with Red Guardian in a truck. “You get tired, I drive,” Red Guardian says.

Yelena rides in the back of the truck with U.S. Agent. The truck plows through the entrance of the former Avengers Tower entrance and the Thunderbolts disarm the security guards. They ride up the elevator to see Valentina who disses U.S. Agent as “Junior Varsity Captain America.” She also calls Red Guardian Santa.

The movie reunites “Black Widow” stars Pugh and Harbour as Yelena Belova and Red Guardian respectively, and teams them up with a whole slew of Marvel returners, including Louis-Dreyfus, Russell, John-Kamen, Sebastian Stan and Olga Kurylenko, plus newcomer Geraldine Viswanathan (filling the role previously held by “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri, who had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts caused by Hollywood’s double strike).

For those unfamiliar, in the comics, the Thunderbolts team is similar to DC Comics’ Suicide Squad in that it is a team of villains completing dangerous missions for the government.

The summer release will see Valentina Allegra de Fontaine bring her plan for a replacement for the Avengers out to the public with a team of misfits from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney+ shows.

Much like the Avengers before them, the Thunderbolts have a hard time working together. They can’t even agree on the team name, as Red Guardian is the only one who likes it. But the former Soviet hero believes that if they can put aside their differences, they can be “the heroes on the Wheaties box.”

“Thunderbolts*” is directed by Jake Schreier.

The film hits theaters on May 2.