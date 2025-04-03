‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’: CinemaCon Gets First Look at Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer

Kevin Feige appeared in a recorded message from the set of “Avengers: Doomsday” to introduce “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

“Four astronauts go into space and come back forever changed,” a host says in the clip. Sue Storm is pregnant!

The Silver Surfer appears to the Fantastic Four. A shot of the fantastic car is seen racing the streets.

“We will protect you,” Reed Richards says.

“The Fantastic Four” consist of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) navigating life after a journey into space that left them forever changed.

According to the official synopsis: “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ introduces Marvel’s First Family as they face their most daunting challenge yet.”

“Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

This is the fourth attempt to bring the “Fantastic Four” comic book to the screen. Roger Corman infamously made a version in 1994 merely to maintain control of the rights, though the film was never officially released. Then in 2005, the Tim Story-directed adaptation starring Chris Evans as Johnny Storm hit theaters and sparked a sequel. 20th Century rebooted the property with director Josh Trank in 2015, but the gritty version starring Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan was plagued by reshoots and poor reviews.

The MCU “Fantastic Four” is a direct result of Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, and “First Steps” marks Kevin Feige and Co.’s stamp on the material.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is set for release on July 25, 2025 and also stars Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer as well as Paul Walter Hauser