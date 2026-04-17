Cassie Lives! Kathryn Newton Reveals ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Casting — With a Tiny Director’s Chair

There’s one more Avenger in Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Doomsday.”

Kathryn Newton, who played Cassie Lang, the daughter of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) aka Ant-Man in 2023’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” has confirmed that she will be returning to the superhero-stuffed sequel via a post on X (see below). “Avengers: Doomsday” opens on Dec. 18, 2026.

Newton made the announcement by opening up a package that contained a tiny director’s chair, a callback to the initial marketing push where director’s chairs were slowly revealed for the entire cast of “Avengers: Doomsday.” She plays the new Wasp, who can shrink down to very small sizes (or grow quite large). The original cast announcement video culminated in Robert Downey, Jr. taking the last director’s chair. This is, after all, the man playing Dr. Doom, the movie’s big bad.

She joins a cast that also includes Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Joseph Quinn, Danny Ramirez, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellan, Channing Tatum and many more. Will Newton be the last surprise announcement of an additional cast member? Seems unlikely. In the multiverse anything can happen!

This week at CinemaCon, Marvel Studios head honcho (and “Avengers: Doomsday” producer) Kevin Feige said that “Avengers: Doomsday” would pick up where “Avengers: Endgame,” released in 2019 and one of the most successful movies of all time, left off. An odd thing to say considering there have been six years of Marvel Studios movies in between those “Avengers” entries and that usually the “Avengers” movies were event films built through years of anticipation and narrative incident in the standalone films, but hey.

“Avengers: Doomsday” was directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely and produced by Feige and the Russos. It will immediately be followed by a sequel, “Avengers: Secret Wars,” to be released on December 17, 2027.

“Avengers: Doomsday” arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.