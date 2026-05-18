Marvel Taps Brad Winderbaum as Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise

Marvel announced a massive leadership shake-up on Monday with Brad Winderbaum taking over as Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise. Winderbaum replaces Dan Buckley, the longtime Marvel president and shepherd who will resign as head of Comics & Franchise. Kevin Feige will remain in his position as President of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel.

Joining Winderbaum in a leadership position is Disney’s David Abdo (previously General Manager of Disney Music Group), who will serve as General Manager of Comics & Franchise for Marvel going forward.

“Brad’s exceptional creative leadership and David’s deep experience in operations and digital innovation will be a powerful pairing as we begin building out the next 90 years of Marvel’s comic book legacy,” Feige said in a statement. “Brad brings a proven ability to lead creative teams and craft ongoing, episodic narratives that resonate with our fans around the world, while David offers a strong track record of operational excellence and strategic growth. I’m excited for what they’ll be able to do together.”

Winderbaum has been a part of Marvel Studios since the beginning, working on the production of “Iron Man” before becoming Head of Marvel Television and Marvel Animation during the Disney+ era. In that role, Winderbaum oversaw such projects as “Agatha All Along,” “Daredevil: Born Again” and “X-Men ’97.”

This new position will give the Emmy-winning creative oversight over Marvel’s comic book franchise as well as its television endeavors. C.B. Cebulski, named Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics back in 2017, remains in that position and will report to Winderbaum.

This marks a massive change-up from Buckley, who only in 2025 was promoted to Head of Marvel Comics and Franchise. Buckley has long had a hand in the comics side Marvel, while Winderbaum’s career is more wholly focused on MCU offerings than the pieces they’re adapting.

“From events like ‘Civil War,’ ‘Secret Wars,’ ‘X-Men: Age of Krakoa,’ and the soon to be released ‘Marvel Midnight’ imprint, to the expansion into video games, television, animation and more, Marvel’s influence on popular culture expanded under Dan’s leadership, bringing our characters and stories to new fans around the world,” Feige said in a statement. “Dan has left a lasting mark on Marvel’s legacy and on the comics industry, and I’m deeply grateful to him and pleased we will have his full support through this transition.”